Illinois and nation’s next 2 shipments of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine cut in half by federal government, Pritzker says

The next two shipments of the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Illinois and other states have been significantly reduced by the federal government, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

“This development will likely cut our state’s project Pfizer shipments this month roughly by half,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing. “The same is true across the rest of the nation.”

Anticipated deliveries of about 8 million and 9 million doses in the next two weeks both have been cut to 4.3 million, Pritzker said.

Pritzker did not immediately provide a reason for the reduction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois still expects to receive 109,000 doses of the vaccine this week, including allotments to Chicago and a handful of other local health departments, he said.

Shipments of the doses already received to the 10 regional medical centers that will serve as distribution hubs remain on schedule, Pritzker said.

The 24 most unique town names in Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1