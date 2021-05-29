Illinois bill would expand civics to incarcerated youths

CHICAGO — Illinois stands on the cusp of expanding voting and civics education to young people incarcerated at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice who are older than 17 and within a year of their release date.

Senate Bill 2116, which has cleared both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly, would ensure that incarcerated youths have access to voter registration, information on how to vote, and opportunities to co-facilitate the civics education curriculum with their peers in state juvenile facilities.

Supporters of the bill said the idea behind the legislation is to help ensure that, before their release, incarcerated youths know the process for voter registration and are equipped to engage meaningfully in civics life as they reintegrate into society.

The nonprofit news outlet Injustice Watch provided this article to The Associated Press through a collaboration with Institute for Nonprofit News.

“This bill is about restoring the individual, rather than putting up roadblocks, even after you serve your time,” said Illinois House Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, one of the bill’s House sponsors. “If we want to decrease recidivism, then we need to invest in the individual.”