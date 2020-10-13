Illinois county clerks eye COVID impact on election judges

One challenge in recruiting election judges amid a pandemic is that the people who traditionally work on Election Day tend to be older adults, including retirees — precisely the people who are among the highest risk groups for COVID-19.

There’s some indication that a younger generation is becoming interested in assisting voters at the polls on Election Day, due at least in part to a temporary state law in effect just for the Nov. 3 election that allows people as young as 16 to sign up.

The law, signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June and passed in response to the pandemic, also makes Election Day a government and school holiday statewide, freeing up high school students, teachers and other public employees to be election judges.

In Chicago, more than a quarter of this year’s poll workers are between the ages of 16 and 24, the largest percentage for any age group. Fewer than 20% of city election judges were in the youngest group in 2016. Conversely, a quarter of judges in the last presidential election were in the 55-64 age group. That’s down to about 16% this year.