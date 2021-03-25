Illinois Senate sends Black Caucus health care overhaul and measure allowing permanent use of election drop boxes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker

A health care overhaul that represents the fourth and final piece of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus’ social justice agenda is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker after being approved Thursday in the state Senate.

The bill, approved last week in the Illinois House, follows Black Caucus-backed measures addressing criminal justice, education and the economy that were approved during the General Assembly’s January lame-duck session and signed into law by Pritzker.

Separate legislation that would allow for permanent use of ballot drop boxes — introduced for the November election due to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic — also received final approval in the Senate on Thursday after being approved in the House last week.

The health care legislation, approved along party lines in the House and with a lone Republican yes vote in the Senate, is designed to address racial disparities in the state’s health and human services systems, problems that have been highlighted by COVID-19, said state Sen. Mattie Hunter, a Chicago Democrat who sponsored the bill.

“It is imperative that the General Assembly and the people of Illinois recognize racism as a core fault of the current health and human services system so that we can begin to repair it,” Hunter said.