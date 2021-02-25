Illinois Tollway will permanently end cash toll collections nearly a year after switching to all-electronic payments

The Illinois Tollway said Thursday it is permanently eliminating cash toll collections almost a year after it took away the option because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since mid-March, the Tollway has suspended all cash toll payments to prevent the spread of the virus. In June, the agency began allowing drivers who don’t use I-Pass or E-ZPass to enter their license plate number at illinoistollway.com and pay online. Customers unable to pay online can pay by check or money order.

More than 92% of toll transactions in 2019 took place using I-Pass and E-ZPass, and that number has increased during the pandemic as fewer people who don’t use those devices take the Tollway, the agency said.

The Tollway plans in May to expand its I-Pass Assist program to lower-income households. Under the program, drivers whose household income is below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines will have the deposit on transponders waived and receive $20 in tolls.