In their own words: Bloomington City Council candidates respond to our questions

Fostering healthy working relationships not only between people who agree with one another but between people who disagree is one of the biggest challenges facing not only the City Council but our community as a whole. We have spent a lot of time recently jabbing at one another rather than talking with and listening to one another, and, if we are to make any kind of progress on the many issues – from pandemic to potholes – facing our community, Council members need to step up and show the leadership that allows us to disagree and debate while still being in relationship as neighbors. We need to foster relationships that work because frankly there’s a lot of work to be done, especially here on the west side. Two issues my neighbors raise are health and safety, which I understand to encompass the wellbeing of a person’s whole self – mind and spirit, as well as body. Because they include social determinants that affect entire groups, not just individuals, many other concerns – from green space to infrastructure to economic opportunity to social justice – also are health and safety issues. Infrastructure problems aren’t just engineering questions: they literally are the difference between people living in the shadows or having the freedom to do something as basic as walk or roll down a sidewalk or cross a street. Resources to develop and preserve grocery stores, gardens, and green spaces aren’t just about convenience or nice views: they literally are pathways to healing in a part of town that lacks healthy food and recreation options that others take for granted. Gun violence is not just something that affects “bad guys”: it is literally a public health crisis happening to our own children, in our own yards. Decisions about the hiring and mandate of a new police chief aren’t merely bureaucratic: they literally give people the means to live, and to live without fear. In addition to health and safety, a third broad issue is accessibility of government information and resources. I began addressing that issue in the first weeks I was in office as I worked on making information on Police Department crime reports and Public Safety and Community Relations Board meetings more accessible, and I see continued opportunities to improve the City’s website and apps to ensure that all Bloomington residents can connect with what they need – and deserve – as full members of the community.