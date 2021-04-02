In their own words: Bloomington City Council candidates respond to our questions

The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Below are responses from those who submitted answers. They have not been edited.
Sheila Montney
Name three reasons you are running
Bloomington's Ward 3 has been my home for 20 years. My vision is to build on Bloomington's strengths (safe, family-friendly, well-educated community with a diverse economy) and provide a compelling value proposition for existing and prospective businesses and residents. Bloomington's council needs leadership with experience solving complex problems with a focus on unity and common goals. That is why I am running for office. Local government is accountable to its constituents. I am fully committed to doing the best I can to deliver results for the residents of Ward 3 and the community as a whole.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
First, we need leadership and council representation who will bring our community together with unity and focus on common goals. This is why I selected "For Bloomington" as my campaign motto. I am committed to doing the right thing for this community.
Second, we will need to focus on economic recovery, especially focusing on helping small businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic. Recent reports indicate Bloomington has lost 6,000 jobs over the last 12 months. Good jobs and meaningful work improve quality of life.
Third, we must attend to our ailing infrastructure, and ensure our community remains a safe place to live.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Bloomington has been a great place to live, and we must pay attention to the underlying attributes that have served us well over time. In an emerging era where work is often no longer tied to location, we need to enable a local culture that makes people proud to live here. We will know we are on track when our residents enthusiastically recommend Bloomington as a great place to live, work, learn, and play.
It is critical for Bloomington's City Council to be accountable for its performance, and reverse the trend of increasing taxes when we want/need more money to spend. The tax environment in Illinois is a leading reason for population loss, and Bloomington is not immune. The city must continuously look for ways to deliver value-added services at a lower cost. My priorities will include focus on economic recovery, sustainable economic policies, public safety, create a climate for local businesses to thrive, improve infrastructure, and ensure amenities/investments align with what our constituents value.
What has prepared you for this position?
My educational and professional credentials, civic involvement, and life experiences qualify me to take on this position of service to the community, providing critical business, financial, and leadership skills for Bloomington's future.
1. 30+ years experience getting results by establishing common goals and engaging people to achieve them.
2. Professional education and executive leadership experience in business infrastructure, technology, analytics, operations, and improvement methodologies that will be put to work to improve our community.
3. Master's degree in government from Harvard University
I currently serve on the Bloomington Planning Commission. I have been involved in serving communities and the public in a variety of ways over the years including volunteering/fundraising for non-profit organizations, mentoring at risk youth, teaching English as a second language, and co-founding a community group advocating for responsible zoning. I have served on a national task force in Washington DC to address gaps in retirement security. I serve as a volunteer consultant and thought partner with several departments in the State of Illinois Central Management Services, supporting them with training in improvement methodologies and problem solving. I am also on the Executive Advisory Board of the Shingo Institute - a global not-for-profit whose purpose is to shape cultures that drive organizational and operational excellence.
My skills and experiences will be highly leverageable to deliver value to the residents of Bloomington.
Willie Holton Halbert
Name three reasons you are running
I want to serve others and help to make a difference for the betterment of our community. My vision is to ensure all people have a voice, promote growth, safety, educational, economical, and a healthy environment for all. Families want the ability to keep their family healthy and safe.
I saw how COVID-19 Pandemic was affecting us all. I see the need to provide additional support to all families and local businesses through community partnerships and applying for additional grants. To have the city collaborate with the county for access to COVID-19 Testing and the Vaccination shots.
Next, I saw a need to support Public Safety; but by reimagining public safety, realistically and holistically so that freedom and justice for all, is realized. Assess the current distribution of funds, and redistribution of the budget to support resources that invest in our community, making law enforcement a collaborative effort. Reallocate and apply for grant funding for mental health professionals for those appropriate 911 calls and dispatch health professionals or co-partner in those crisis interventions. This allows our police and fire fighters the opportunity to do their jobs and the Mental Health professionals to theirs. Ensure transparency, accountability, diversity in hiring and equity for all.
Thirdly, I saw a need for our city to Invest in our infrastructure. In the past, our city underinvests in infrastructure. We've seen the condition of many of our streets, and our sidewalks are cracked or lack wheelchair ramps. I want to address these concerns and find out how they might be sped up responsibly. The city can continue to restructure debt to lower interest payments and use that money saved for our roads and sidewalks… as we all know, interest rates are at an all-time low.
My extensive volunteer and work experience allow me to be able to share my knowledge, organizational skills, and program development to accomplish the vision. I started Listening Circles to allow Ward 3 the opportunity to share their concerns, allowing me to better represent our community. Go to my website @ electhalbert.com to learn more.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The three most pressing issues that I expect to face will be dealing with is first, to provide COVID-19 Pandemic support and relief to families and businesses. This includes seeking out grants and making sure people have easy accessibility to available grants. I will continue to talk to our everyday people and stakeholders, who have concerns and needs prior to decisions being made to get their input. I value the people's voice for that is who I will represent.
Secondly, I see a need for our city to connect with the local businesses and our chamber of commerce and develop a plan to help our businesses flourish. This would include our downtown area, looking at how we can encourage businesses to want to have shops in our downtown area. We also need to promote to buy and build local. Help local businesses not just survive but strive. When we look at bringing new businesses, ensure our contracts have language included to ensure we use our local unions, hiring of women, veterans, and minorities. We also need to get feedback from the people who do the job, prior to decisions being made.
Thirdly, we need more diversity in within our city's government to reflect our diverse population. We do that be inviting our minority businesses, organizations, churches, and people within our community to be engaged in the process. We deserve a community that provides social, economical, educational, healthy, and political justice for all. When we see disparity, we do not ignore it, we address the disparities and help to bring about justice for all. We do not want to ever get stuck in believing, "That's just how it is. It's always been like this." We have the power to change things and not by pushing it off to the other person, but addressing the issues at hand. Together, We Can Make a Difference.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
What I hope to help accomplish when I win as a representative for Bloomington City Council is a council woman who represents all people and engage community involvement. I hope to seek more collaboration between our city, county, community members and neighboring cities. I know we can help our local businesses go from existing to striving; whereby being able to offer more jobs to others. I hope to accomplish more equitable contracts for new businesses that come to our town that will include within the contracts the hiring of minorities, veterans, and women & language that includes monies set aside for our schools and services. Let's engage representation from all our community and invest in our community.
I hope to make infrastructure a priority within our city. But in the meantime, encourage everyone to utilize the MyBloomingtonapp to report roads, sidewalks or streetlights that are bad. When I am elected, then you can call me, after you have done so, and I can be an advocate for you.
I hope to ensure all students are afforded an education and services to help them succeed. In addition, I hope to work to help our city to collaborate with other groups to help provide activities for our high school age youth.
To address the need to accomplish more diversity within city government, providing opportunity and jobs that reflects our community.
I plan to help our city accomplish more affordable housing to include services and resources that will help people to have one of the basic needs, housing, for survival. In addition, to encourage community to be welcoming to immigrants, in the spirit of inclusion for all.
I hope to hold more town hall meetings to hear from community members and to continue having Listening Circles for Ward 3 to get feedback and to hear directly from me. I hope to continue to provide a summary of those concerns and status. This may sound like a lot, but we will work together, and accomplish the vison, one by one.
What has prepared you for this position?
My extensive volunteer and work experience has allowed me to be more than prepared to serve on the city council. I will be able to share my passion, knowledge, organizational skills, policy, and program development to accomplish the vision.
I graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Criminal Justice and put my knowledge to work as a counselor, casework supervisor in the prisons and assistant superintendent for the Department of Correction's Parole division. I bring over 25 years of management skills and over 40 years of volunteering, to the council. I served on the Bloomington Human Relations Commission for 12 years, one of the original founders of Not in Our Town and current 2nd Vice-President of the NAACP, Also, I am on the Board of the Mid Illini Credit Union. I have been an advocated for the underprivileged and the underserved; always a champion for political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens.
I helped with COVID-19 efforts by helping our 4-H youth make over 300 masks and deliver them to Family Community Resource Center, Bloomington Housing Authority, and a local food bank.
I received several awards for my service in the community, such as, YWCA, "Women of Distinction Community Award," Channel 25, "Women in Leadership Award”. I believe in being transparent, accessible, and accountable to the needs of others. I’ve been married to my husband, Charles Halbert for 46 years, and when I told him I was approached and asked if I would consider running for Bloomington City Council Ward 3; without hesitation, he replied, "You got to do it. Serving people is what you do."
Finally, I don’t mind the tough questions or decisions and I am confident that with my skills and compassion for the people of our community, we will see a change for the better for our community. So, I say to everyone in Ward 3, let us do this! Elect Willie Holton Halbert for Ward 3! Vote on April 6, or even better, early voting started March 12th! You can also request a mail-in ballot. For more information about me and my campaign go to my website @ electhalbert.com.
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL - WARD 5
Nick Becker
Name three reasons you are running
When I came to Bloomington approximately 15 years ago, I saw a version of Bloomington that I don’t see as clearly today. My family and I were welcomed on all levels. We found community in our church and the schools we attended. We found unity across all parts of the community. We found a community that was insulated from much of the economic downturn that other parts of the state encountered.
Unfortunately over the recent years (even pre-COVID), we have seen changes. The community feels divided to me in many ways. Our economy needs recovery, diversification, expansion and growth efforts. Operationally we need to work more effectively with the larger community and we need to bring our infrastructure up to acceptable levels and maintain a plan that doesn't allow us to get this far behind again.
Solving these problems requires experienced, fiscally responsible and economically competent leadership. I am running as I believe my decades of experience in these areas will allow me to effectively work with other council members to serve the citizens and help us regain what we have lost and to do it in a unified way.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
I suspect that some will first approach this question as it relates to one of the many issues that are currently in front of the council and city in general. I don't see any these as the biggest challenge. I believe the challenge is bringing the council of Bloomington together and allowing it to become a team that works to serve all of Bloomington. That team will need to be a part of a larger team that includes the city department heads, the Normal council and the McLean county board as well. If we can work through this challenge, it will allow more efficient progress on each individual issue.
Once the council is working together, each new and existing member should get an introduction (or refresher) to as much of the operational workings of the city as possible. We must not try to serve without a deeper exposure to the details than we can have from the outside looking in. This will allow us to focus on how support and recommend operational efficiency and not only stay within budget but work to improve on the plan as we go forward. It is my hope that these efficiencies can help drive additional funding for necessary infrastructure and public safety focus as well as future cost savings.
More specifically my priorities and those stated by the residents of Ward 5 are as follows:
• Reducing and prioritizing spending – Ideally this moves us to a point of lower taxes but at worst must keep them from rising.
• Economic development and diversity – We must work to balance foundational and transactional businesses. We must support and encourage new as well as existing business growth. We must work together with Normal and McLean County to avoid unproductive competition that ultimately prevents progress.
• Infrastructure and safety -- Both have enough merit on their own but without the focus on both we will undermine our efforts above by reducing the overall desirability of the community for both businesses and people. Obviously, these items represent significant spending and thus loop back to our first priority of an intentional focused and fiscally responsible plan.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
My hope on a “vision” level is that I will be able to humbly serve all in the community. I hope to see a stronger more united Bloomington with less rhetoric and divisiveness from its leadership. I hope to see a vibrant growing economy that has enough stable and foundational business to overcome future hurdles allowing all of Bloomington to have the opportunity to thrive.
I hope that the council as whole can put aside agendas and live up to the two quotes listed here.
"Politics is one of the highest forms of charity because it serves the common good."
"Politicians should ask themselves: Am I humble enough to hear the opinions of others so as to choose the best way of governing?"
More specifically, I want to use my experience to help drive efficiency to all processes driving cost and tax reductions while not reducing services to the community. I want to see additional prioritization on improving our infrastructure and I want us to avoid any steps backward with shortsighted decisions around the support of our Police and Fire Departments.
Economic development should continue forward with the plans for consistent formulaic starting points for incentives that are already being worked. Efforts focusing on the development of our workforce should be a priority and should include involvement from all levels of our schools as well as the trades. We must focus on removing any barriers to our existing businesses ability to recover and grow. These businesses that support our families and friends carried our community this far and we need to find ways to support them going forward in addition to driving new growth.
What has prepared you for this position?
I believe that a combination of private sector and personal experience give me both the perspective needed to succeed but also the lens necessary to view Bloomington through the eyes of each family I hope to serve.
With this in mind, here are some of the private sector experiences, that I have, that translate well to being effective on a city council for the size and complexity of a community like Bloomington.
• Currently I hold the position of Worldwide VP of Professional Services for Spectra Logic
• I have held multiple positions as a General Manager of a Business Unit in both public and private companies
• I have 30+ years of experience leading multi-national, multi-cultural, and multi-discipline projects
• I have extensive budgeting, financial, and contractual experience
• I have achieved certifications in Quality Mgmt, Project Mgmt, Integrated Resource Mgmt
• I have a BS in Computer Science Engineering, an MBA and an MMIS
Additionally, my more life / community centered experiences also allow me to bring perspective to this role.
• I started my community engagement at around 12 years old through my involvement in Scouting. Service through scouts continued through becoming an Eagle Scout and later a Scout leader working with kids and families from all backgrounds.
• I have coached multiple sports
• I have been a youth group leader
• I have lead men’s retreats and small groups for years
• I am currently a facilitator for the Dad’s Uplifting Dad’s group through the Fatherhood Coalition and Children’s Home and Aid
And finally, I am a father of 7 who with my wife has dealt with:
• being laid off and having no income to support my family
• having multiple kids of mine in the hospital and not knowing if they would come out
• elder care for both of my parents
• and many other family stresses
Again, I feel very confident that I have been blessed with the experience needed to prepare me to see things through the lenses that others look through and to be able to lead with each person’s perspective in mind.
Patrick Lawler
Name three reasons you are running
One of the major reasons I decided to run for City Council is because I want to make sure that we provide representation for everyone that lives throughout ward 5. Too often, our representatives stay confined to their own social circles and fail to get out of their own neighborhoods. I’m eager to break that cycle and build relationships with folks whose experiences in this community have been vastly different from my own. It’s why I walked down every street in the ward to collect the petition signatures I needed to get on the ballot. Because when it comes down to it, we know what the problems are in our neighborhoods and we’re the best suited to solve those problems. We just need leaders who are willing to humbly listen and advocate for us from City Hall.
And as a social studies teacher, I always encourage my students to roll up their sleeves and get engaged in our community. I tell them that it’s up to each and every one of us to make sure that our leaders act in accordance with our values. So, when I saw that our Council didn’t seem to be addressing the struggles facing my students and their families, I realized that I needed to step-up and practice what I preach.
Finally, I want to make sure that City Council is being intentional about addressing the issues affecting folks in our community. I don’t hear our leaders talk much about equity, accessibility, housing, and mental health. I firmly believe that when we invest in community development and in improving the lives of those who live in Bloomington, that prosperity will follow. While we have an amazing array of nonprofits in our community, City Hall needs to step-up and support the work that they’re doing on these issues.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The first issue that will need to be addressed is the pandemic. It’s not over yet, and we need to continue to take it seriously. This means working hand-in-hand with the County Health Department to help distribute vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible. We also need to get financial relief into the hands of struggling families and small businesses. I’m thankful that the City has already set CBDG funds aside for this purpose, but it’s taking too long to distribute that money to those who need it. We need to figure out how to make this more efficient, and we also need to consider using some of the reserves in our General Fund to provide additional assistance to those in need. If we don’t provide help now, the recovery will be much longer and more difficult than it needs to be.
Another major issue is public safety. Previous Councils failed to take up a range of issues which would have made us safer and instead decided to just leave every problem at the feet of the police to manage. As a City, we need the courage to address those underlying problems proactively. This includes tackling the lack of outpatient mental health services, chronic homelessness, and making sure that our social service providers are equipped to help those in need. By reallocating some money within our budget from policing to these other public safety measures, we can uplift families in our community and reduce the conditions that lead to crime in the first place. It would also free up the police to do the work that they were trained to do. Finally, let’s pass a Welcoming Cities Ordinance so that everyone, regardless of their immigration status, can feel comfortable reporting crime and calling emergency services.
A final issue is housing. We currently have a lack of low and moderate-income housing options within Bloomington. We have a great opportunity to build more public-private partnerships with developers to increase the affordable housing stock in Bloomington and work towards spreading that housing throughout the community, rather than just in areas of concentrated poverty. We also need to invest more into building code enforcement and get better at both requiring landlords to fix-up apartment buildings that have fallen into disrepair and finding ways to reward those owners who are going above-and-beyond. All of our neighbors have the right to safe, affordable housing.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
I hope to continue the things that our Council is getting right. For instance, it wasn’t long ago that our finances were in rough shape and we were confronted with the effects of having neglected our infrastructure for decades. I’m really pleased at the way that our new City Manager, Staff, and Council have gotten a handle on those problems. We have a surplus in our General Fund, we’re catching up on road work, and we’re investing in our community by expanding the library and redeveloping O’Neil Pool. We need to continue this progress.
That said, our Council hasn’t been responsive enough to the needs of those in our community that have traditionally been underserved. Take for instance the recent cold snap we faced in February. While it was amazing to see so many people come together to donate money to PATH for them to provide shelter for folks, we shouldn’t have had to do that. As a City, we need to establish an extreme weather emergency plan to deal with those types of situations so that residents don’t freeze to death in the winter or die of heat exhaustion in the summer.
I’d also like to see us do more to increase accessibility within our community. This includes working with the Connect Transit Board to accelerate the pace that we make our bus stops ADA compliant, encouraging downtown business owners to use Rust Grants to make their entrances accessible, and working towards the goal of building an inclusion park for children on the West side.
And when it comes to issues of racial justice, I want to see us eliminate unnecessary fines and fees that disproportionately impact folks of color and those in poverty. We also need to utilize resources like the Small Business Development Center to make sure we’re helping Black-owned businesses get off the ground and supporting them once they’re established. And we have to confront the well-documented problems with policing in our community that see Black and Brown folks being stopped, searched, and having force used against them at a higher rate than their white neighbors.
I’m confident that we can tackle all these problems, but we’re going to have to lean into these conversations and create a new culture on City Council that will carry-on well beyond the term I hope to serve.
What has prepared you for this position?
Having spent the last fifteen years teaching at Normal Community High School, I’ve had an inside look into the struggles facing families in our community. Sadly, I haven’t seen their needs be prioritized on City Council. We have too many families without access to mental healthcare, internet service, and adequate housing. In contrast, I’ve also seen the amazing effects that our non-profit organizations like Project Oz and the YWCA can have in helping families that are dealing with the devastating effects of poverty. We need leaders who understand these realities and have a history of serving families throughout our community.
As a teacher, I also have a long history of working with different groups within the community to help students understand the rich diversity within Bloomington-Normal. I’ve organized visits to the Islamic Center of Bloomington as well as the Moses Montefiore Temple. I’ve brought students to the YWCA to learn about social services in our community. We’ve attended Not in Our Town events to learn about local racial inequity, and we’ve partnered with the Prairie Pride Coalition to bring students to Boystown to experience the Legacy Walk and learn about LGBTQIA+ history. To me, diversity is more than a buzzword. We have to be intentional about seeking out the diverse realities of our neighbors and working to make sure that they feel included and celebrated within our community.
Being a teacher has also given me a deep understanding of what it means to serve others. I’ve learned that just being in a position of authority, doesn’t make you an authority. I’ve learned that you have to take the time to stop and listen to others and never assume that you know what it’s like to walk a day in someone else’s shoes. I’ve realized that kids don’t learn if they don’t feel valued and cared for, and that when you have the ability and the power to help someone in need, you have an obligation to act. I’ve also learned that oftentimes the smallest acts that, to us, might not seem like much, can wind up making the largest difference in the lives of others. And most importantly, being a teacher has taught me to be comfortable with the fact that I don’t know everything- and that’s okay. We have to be humble and willing to learn from those around us.
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL - WARD 7
Kelby Cumpston
Name three reasons you are running
I’ve established my career in construction management for affordable housing projects across the Midwest. So when it comes to safe and affordable housing, I have a deep understanding of what the costs are in solving the many problems we have. I’ve had countless conversations with public/subsidized housing residents about their tragically common concerns. I’ve also worked with these municipality’s code departments and fire departments all with varying code differences and interpretations- even on life safety concerns. I want to bring all this knowledge along with my passion for safe and affordable housing to the Bloomington City Council in a relentless way until my neighbors feel safe in their homes and those who don’t currently have homes due to economic barriers are given the desperate assistance they need so we can work to eradicate homelessness in this non-profit enriched community.
Public safety beyond policing is interconnected with divesting away from policing practices of the past and funding the community approaches that many have called for in light of George Floyd protests across the county last year. Hiring social workers to respond to someone going through a mental health crisis is a concrete, positive change the City could implement which would not only benefit the person going through the crisis and the police, but will also benefit EMS, the fire department, possibly the county jail, the city’s attorneys, and a plethora of multiple entities within public safety that goes beyond just policing. I also want to recognize that public safety also means making sure our streets have adequate lighting, addressing vacant homes owned mostly by out of state investors (particularly on the westside) and updating building codes.
COVID-19 recovery will be a multi-year effort even if someone invents a vaccine that could be administered through Facebook tomorrow. The economic impacts are deeper than what is on the surface, especially for one of our strongest industries in Bloomington: bars and restaurants. I know from the construction industry side how supply chain breakdowns carry into the future outlook and the ability to weather other
changes. I agree with additional relief for small businesses, but also think we have an opportunity to establish permanent outdoor dining for those who want it beyond just Downtown Bloomington.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The biggest challenges facing a council member into the future are creating both a more transparent government and preventing the national tide of partisan polarization from impeding the betterment of everyday local government functions. I believe Bloomington has more opportunities through boards and commissions to get involved if you are interested in your local government than most cities. However, when reading stories in the media and more importantly comments on social media, it is difficult to have expectations that people will want to roll up their sleeves and put themselves in those vulnerable positions. I think a key to solving that is to get back to focusing on the basics of serving those most vulnerable in our community. I’d like to be a part of a city council that is working to eradicate homelessness in ways that communities like Rockford have done. I’d like to work to improve our community development department by creating incentives for increasing the safety and affordability of housing. I’d like to take on the challenge of moving to hire permanent social worker teams to respond to a community member’s mental health crisis or wellness checks instead of armed police officers. I’d like to work on creating more opportunities for youth who are in their late teens/young adult ages instead of just very young ages. All these are achievable goals that can reduce long-term community costs and require collaborative efforts with the code department, police, and non-profit heroes already entrenched in this work.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
In order to get any of the community improvements done, there needs to be advocates on the council who not only speak to the issues, but also roll up the sleeves and do the work. I will not be timid to approach a group such as the police department who may be hesitant to work on creating a permanent social worker program like CAHOOTS in Eugene, Oregon. It is important to gather as much information before starting these projects, but it is also equally important to start somewhere and adjust as you go. In order to get going with these projects, action and reevaluations through communication need to occur.
Most issues that end up bringing a packed room of concerned residents at a city council meeting are issues that have been brought up many times previously without action taken. Welcoming Cities is a clear example of this, but so is the need for an extreme weather shelter plan. Even if I completely disagree with the issues, I will be dedicated to finding that common ground through as much communication as it takes before we end up with a packed house on a Monday night meeting. This goes for not only advocates looking for community-based solutions, but also for businesses and other city council members.
What has prepared you for this position?
Growing up, I spent half my time with my father in rural LeRoy and half my time with my mother living off of W. Market Street near the train tracks. I used to love sleepovers at friends’ houses playing Nintendo 64 all night. I recall one time when my mom said I could host a party at our house. I asked one of my friends from LeRoy if they would come. I heard his mother say “I’m sorry but there’s no way I can let you stay on that side of the town”. Being 10 years old, it was hard for me to understand that, as I lived there and would be riding my Razor scooter up and down my block on the weekends. That experience shaped my understanding of the social divide in this city and county and led me to ultimately dedicate my free time since my Freshman year at ISU to working directly in the community on service projects and activist organizations to tackle issues of equity in our community. The knowledge of talking to folks from all sorts of backgrounds living in the everyday struggle—especially on the Westside—has helped shape my understanding of what changes, such as discounted water bills for lower income households, more accessible entrances to downtown businesses, and more bike lanes, are needed and who isn’t being heard at the city council level.
One of the community projects I worked on was at Market and Howard when I was in my early 20s. I was working 6 days a week and a full-time student, but I was also helping pull together a community-led program working with farmers, recently incarcerated individuals, and activists to raise awareness about the issue of food justice and lack of things to do for youth. I was in over my head and the project came crashing down when funding became a barrier. It was deeply upsetting after all the work not only I put in, but a huge amount of community members put it. It taught me that ideas can be solid, but without fiscal planning- ideas can fail. This experience led me to get a degree in economics and ultimately a career managing budgets for multi-million dollar construction projects for affordable housing. The knowledge and comfortability in dealing with large amounts of money is important to accomplish all I’m setting out to do.
Mollie Ward
Name three reasons you are running
I am running for Bloomington City Council to represent the views of my neighbors on the issues that affect our ward specifically, to share our neighborhood’s wisdom on issues that affect the community as a whole, and to do so in a way that draws wider circles to pull people into the conversation rather than sharper lines to cut people out. My interest in, and value for, government on a local level dates back to my college days covering the police and city beats for the campus newspaper in Norman, Oklahoma. In face-to-face interactions with all sorts of people from all sorts of backgrounds, I came to see that the decisions that are the least glamorous often are the most fiercely debated because they affect people’s lives most directly. Functional sewer systems may not sound jazzy to everyone, but they matter to us all when it comes time to flush the toilet. The practicalities of life happen right in front of us every day, and I’m interested in effecting change where I can: in the community I’ve called my home for more than 20 years. As a resident of Ward 7, I have served in various non-governmental capacities, including as a board member of the Northwest Neighborhood Association, on the steering committee of Not In Our Town, and as co-founder of the McLean County Interfaith Alliance. As a leader in these and other groups, I have spoken out on many of the issues that face our community as a whole and Ward 7 in particular, and I have advocated on behalf my neighbors, such as when they have experienced bigotry, gun violence, hunger, homelessness, and un/underemployment. Having been appointed to the City Council – the first woman ever to represent Ward 7 – I am now in a position to carry through on the priorities my neighbors and I have been raising all these years. Moreover, I look forward to being able to take the kind of proactive and sustained approach to these issues that will ensure real and lasting change.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
Fostering healthy working relationships not only between people who agree with one another but between people who disagree is one of the biggest challenges facing not only the City Council but our community as a whole. We have spent a lot of time recently jabbing at one another rather than talking with and listening to one another, and, if we are to make any kind of progress on the many issues – from pandemic to potholes – facing our community, Council members need to step up and show the leadership that allows us to disagree and debate while still being in relationship as neighbors. We need to foster relationships that work because frankly there’s a lot of work to be done, especially here on the west side. Two issues my neighbors raise are health and safety, which I understand to encompass the wellbeing of a person’s whole self – mind and spirit, as well as body. Because they include social determinants that affect entire groups, not just individuals, many other concerns – from green space to infrastructure to economic opportunity to social justice – also are health and safety issues. Infrastructure problems aren’t just engineering questions: they literally are the difference between people living in the shadows or having the freedom to do something as basic as walk or roll down a sidewalk or cross a street. Resources to develop and preserve grocery stores, gardens, and green spaces aren’t just about convenience or nice views: they literally are pathways to healing in a part of town that lacks healthy food and recreation options that others take for granted. Gun violence is not just something that affects “bad guys”: it is literally a public health crisis happening to our own children, in our own yards. Decisions about the hiring and mandate of a new police chief aren’t merely bureaucratic: they literally give people the means to live, and to live without fear. In addition to health and safety, a third broad issue is accessibility of government information and resources. I began addressing that issue in the first weeks I was in office as I worked on making information on Police Department crime reports and Public Safety and Community Relations Board meetings more accessible, and I see continued opportunities to improve the City’s website and apps to ensure that all Bloomington residents can connect with what they need – and deserve – as full members of the community.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Ensuring economic opportunities for local workers and entrepreneurs alike is a priority for me. From a worker’s perspective, enforcing prevailing wage laws and insisting on hiring locally are two practical and immediate ways to address wage gaps – something the City has direct control over when embarking on City projects, such as the O’Neil Park & Pool renovation, the Public Library expansion, and the new Connect Transit transfer station. Especially as we continue to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, I also see the need to dedicate resources for workforce development opportunities, including mentoring and apprenticeship programs. From an entrepreneur’s perspective, a comprehensive review of the city code to weed out regulations that unnecessarily burden small, local businesses is essential to fostering growth on the west side. Another priority for me is addressing the issue of gun violence in our community. We already have had multiple shootings, including fatalities, this year, and it’s time for our City to take a proactive rather than reactive approach to gun violence. The pandemic may have interrupted some of the violence for a time, but it also seems to have interrupted the momentum if not the will to find a solution, and we need to come together to draw on the wisdom of the smart people of our community because it’s clear that no one group or person has all the answers. Moreover, we need to tackle the issue on multiple fronts, beginning with a review of the scope of the problem, taking into account long-term socioeconomic factors as well as immediate safety concerns, and working toward measurable goals to permanently reduce the amount of violence. Finally, I also want to expand on projects like those set to begin this summer with the O’Neil Park & Pool renovation and the long-needed repair of west-side streets. I was proud to have been able to carry forward work on both of these projects – and there’s room for more as the broader community recognizes the importance of west-side neighborhoods to the well-being of the City as a whole. For too long, the infrastructure of older neighborhoods has taken a backseat to development of newer areas, and it’s time to recognize – and address – the toll that has taken on a host of interconnected systems.
What has prepared you for this position?
The broad support I have gotten for my candidacy indicates that people see me as a Council member who can pull others together to get things done, and several life experiences have helped prepare me. Although I’ve lived in Bloomington for decades now, my upbringing in a military family that moved around the world, along with my service in the Peace Corps and careers in journalism and hospital chaplaincy, honed my ability to cooperate with others and foster cooperation. As a Peace Corps Volunteer in one of the poorest parts of the world, I formed a passion for community development work – and an understanding of the complexity of making lasting change. Training community health workers, I quickly came to see the impact of social factors and disparities on my neighbors’ health. Advising women’s groups looking to start small businesses to support their families, I came to see the long-term impact of reaching out to marginalized people. Watching a friend who lived in a dirt-floor house at the foot of a mountain trail offer passersby drinks of purified water and practical information, I learned that real change begins not “out there” somewhere but right on our doorsteps. Rising from an entry level clerical job to covering commodity markets and the United Nations for an international newswire service, I interacted with some of the most powerful people on Wall Street and beyond. I came to understand the importance of taking big-picture views of systems as well as the complexity of individual people. I came to see how difficult it is to simply label people as “good guys” or “bad guys.” I came to see how important it is to develop understanding and foster relationships not just gather information and argue facts if we are to give voice to truth. On the NIOT steering committee, I have stood against hatred and bigotry, working to bridge divides and tear down barriers to community. With the Interfaith Alliance, I have pulled together people with deeply held and, often, contradictory beliefs. Through listening circles and other restorative justice practices, I have not only heard others but helped them to hear each other. These experiences have honed my ability to communicate and find common ground – skills that already are serving me well not only in the diverse neighborhood that I call my home but also amid the diverse viewpoints and values represented on the Council itself.
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL - WARD 7
Tom Crumple
Jim Fruin
Name three reasons you are running
(1) With the continuing loss of experience within the City Council, I feel I can bring my extensive history of prior service to bring some immediate stability to the very minimal experience that will exist on May 1. My prior expressions of putting the overall Community interests above those of a single Ward, Neighborhood, or Individual is more critical than ever before. It is important than ever to strengthen greater cooperative working relationships with the other government bodies to include McLean County, the Town. This would also include relationships with our Universities as well as our K thru 12 school systems, and the entire business community.
The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Here are their responses.
(2) I feel my career background in Insurance, Human Resources, Healthcare and Real Estate will help to bring a greater focus on financial management. This oversight is necessary to preserve and maximize our varied resources and services while demonstrating to the community how their tax dollars are being spent. Emphasis is needed on long term growth of new business revenue sources, and prosperity across all industries and professions.
(3) An equally important interest is to accelerate efforts to make our communities more welcoming to all and building on our inclusion and diversity. An e-mail tag line that I have used for 20 years has been “We are ONE Community”. My business career background of supervisory and management experiences have demonstrated my respect for others.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
(1) In view of past and continuing challenges that COVID-19 has created, I believe our pressing needs all center around the rebuilding of a healthy financial position. This includes the establishment of sufficient reserves for that possible next unexpected event(s), honoring financial contributions for Pension funding, evaluating where we stand with Deferred Expenses, a strategic commitment to improving our City streets, and the list goes on.
(2) With the declining financial position of our State government, it is more imperative than ever to readjust our past experiences and expectations from the State. This will involve the continued decline of State revenues to municipalities, and the continued transfer or financial responsibilities from the State to local governments.
(3) At all levels of government, there is a continuing loss of public trust. Along with this is a lack of confidence with Investors, Developers and Real Estate professionals. This has proven to be particularly true with local investors in the Downtown core of our City. We need a unified City Council who is focused on Economic Development of managed growth within the City as well as throughout our entire Central Illinois region. Our location in the center of the State can be a strong marketing opportunity. All Government bodies, the Economic Development Council, the Chamber of Commerce, the BNA Convention and Visitors Bureau, and other related organizations must work together to develop a renewed confidence with both local and outside Investors and Developers.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Of greatest importance is building a cohesiveness City Council working toward the same strategic goals. As of May 1, we will have the least amount of Council experience than I can remember dating back to my first involvement with the Bloomington Planning Commission in 1989. It’s important to have a Council with a blend of community experiences, and in particular with business and financial backgrounds. With a $250 million dollar budget, financial management of taxpayer monies is of utmost importance. We are experiencing a loss of individuals and businesses to more tax friendly states. We need to face the reality that our Property Taxes are one of the primary reasons. Together we need to know where to invest and where to tighten expenditures.
What has prepared you for this position?
A lifelong resident of B/N, I am married to my wife of 47 years, with three grown children, and a graduate of Illinois State University. I was a 37 year employee of State Farm in Healthcare and Human Resources, and am currently in my tenth year with Coldwell Banker Real Estate. I have served on the City of Bloomington Planning Commission (1989 to 1995), as a City of Bloomington Council Member and Township Trustee for 18 years (1995 to 2003 serving Ward 3) and (2007 to 2017 serving Ward 9). I have also served on various community leadership Boards to include the Economic Development Council and BNA Convention and Visitors Bureau. In the education circles I have served in advisory positions with Corpus Christi Elementary, Central Catholic High School, and Illinois State University. In the Healthcare circles I have served for several years as a Volunteer in the Emergency Room at OSF St. Joseph, the front desk at Carle Hospital, the Carle Hospice program, and the Community Health Care Clinic. I am currently serving on the McLean County Regional Planning Commission and the Public Building Commission. As a lifelong resident, I feel my life experiences position me well to move the Bloomington Normal communities forward.