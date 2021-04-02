In their own words: Candidates for Bloomington mayor respond to our questions

1. My priority is to lead, serve and uplift the City of Bloomington with a people-centered approach as we continue to navigate the pandemic. Community COVID response and recovery plans should be comprehensive and accessible as the economic and social fallout of the pandemic will be felt for years to come. COVID recovery will impact most, if not all, facets of municipal government, small business owners, residents, education, and economic development. When we think about long-term COVID-19 recovery, direct aid to individuals and families will be key to helping our community recover from the long-term effects of their unmet needs throughout the pandemic. Another focus will need to be on supporting our locally owned small businesses as they struggle to keep their doors open. We are all navigating a pandemic for the first time, and no one has all the right answers, but the City should be advocating for aid from the federal and state government to help the businesses weather the storm without compromising the health and safety of residents. I think there needs to be a collaborative effort with all of the local government bodies to implement a gradual return to normalcy to ensure people don’t have a false sense of security until the vaccine is widely available and it is safe to return to “normal”. This complex issue needs a comprehensive approach, but it is going to require a leader that can bring all of the important players to the table to problem solve together.