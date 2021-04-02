In their own words: Candidates for Normal mayor respond to our questions

The previous questions outline much of what I wish to accomplish. In a more general sense, I would like to give the people who live here a higher return for their investment in the community. We have many neighborhoods filled with lifelong residents who feel their government has let them down. I have heard many express the sentiment that they are doing their part by paying their taxes and maintaining their homes, but in return they are left with poorly maintained roads, ever increasing tax rates and fees, and a sense of exclusion from the political conversation. I intend to focus on policies that bring benefit to the daily lives of residents, policies that prioritize their needs for solid infrastructure and stable, affordable costs of living. I want the people of this community to feel listened to and appreciated. How we handle their money and the quality of infrastructure that we offer in return will be the measure of how well we live up to that promise.