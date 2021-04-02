In their own words: Candidates for Normal mayor respond to our questions

The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Below are responses from those who submitted answers. They have not been edited.
Chris Koos
Name three reasons you are running
1. First and foremost, I am running for re-election, because I love this community.
I was born and raised in Bloomington, where I used to work part-time for the Pantagraph. My love for and dedication to our town began at a very early age, when I served as a Boy Scout, earning the Eagle Scout award. Just before my nineteenth birthday, I was drafted into the Army, and left home for the first and only time to serve my country in the Vietnam War. My time in the Army cemented my deep commitment to the service of others. And for the last 42 years, I’ve served and contributed to my community as a small business owner. At each stage of my life, I have demonstrated my commitment to the people around me through my dedication to service. Today is no exception. The people of Normal are my first priority.
2. In addition to the profound affection I feel for the Town of Normal, I also have a great deal of experience as mayor of this incredible town. Without a doubt, I know that my experience is exactly what Normal needs right now. I know the community. I understand local government. I have the leadership and expertise necessary to lead Normal through this pandemic and begin the long road to economic recovery, stability, and growth.
3. I consider myself a forward-thinker, because I evaluate our town and its projects in the long-term. I am proud of the work we’ve done to strengthen and maintain our town’s infrastructure. As mayor, I’ve worked and partnered to attract new ventures to strengthen our local economy. And by attracting businesses like Rivian to our community, we’ve not only expanded our tax base… we’ve also created many new jobs. Right now, people are moving to Normal like never before. They’re contributing to the thriving, special, vibrant community we’ve worked hard to build. With that in mind, I am running for mayor again, because I still see work to be done. This is my passion and vision for Normal, and I would be honored to serve as your mayor for another four years, as we progress down this great path together.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
Normal, Illinois is anything but average. Our town possesses strong educational options from elementary school through college, affordable housing for renters and homeowners, and access to transportation through several interstates and eight trains a day at our Amtrak station. These community attributes attract new residents and new businesses, and it is my continued goal to capitalize on these assets to continue growing and developing our town.
Those attributes which make our town so unique are currently under threat in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as are (1) constituents’ job security, (2) small businesses’ financial stability, and (3) our town’s fiscal outlook. Early on in the pandemic, I recognized the importance of having small business owners and employees represented in the (virtual) rooms where decisions were being made about community coronavirus restrictions. I focused on keeping open lines of communication between municipal government, workers, businesses, and constituents to learn more about the sorts of new town ordinances that could benefit these individuals directly. These conversations led me to sign off on relaxed ordinances so local restaurants could convert outdoor spaces to dining spaces. These conversations also yielded the sorts of decisions implemented to keep students and faculty at Illinois State University safe as the positivity rate spiked in their first semester back on campus.
As I said, my main priority as mayor is to look out for the health and well-being of constituents. That includes providing essential services. I work hard every day to ensure that the Town of Normal functions at its highest capability, and that means maintaining roads, clearing garbage/recycling/bulk waste, providing clean water, and keeping the community safe with fire and police protection.
Beyond that though, we need to be extremely fiscally conscientious as we consider trimming the town’s budget. I am personally committed to freezing my salary in this COVID-19 economy if re-elected, so that on May 1, 2021 Normal taxpayers need not spare even one additional penny contributing to my salary. Instead, that money will be allocated to more pressing needs to better serve the people of Normal. But I am also looking to continue improving Normal through economic development in industries like Rivian, because I believe the one of the best ways to recover from COVID-19 is through investments back into our community. Moreover, robust economic development places downward pressure on local taxes.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
My vision for Normal to be a Town that is complete, compact and connected. We are complete in that we are a welcoming and inclusive community regardless of ethnicity, gender, age, education or socioeconomic status. We are anti-sprawl as we are aware that unbridled physical expansion of our physical footprint is unsustainable, both from an ecological and financially sustainable view. We are connected in that we encourage and support cutting edge technologies to save dollars, find efficiencies, promote economic vitality and add value to our educational community. This is a community shared vision as these are tenets of our Comprehensive Plan, written with the input of over 1800 citizens.
What has prepared you for this position?
I was first elected to office in 2001, when I ran for Town Council. Two years later, I was appointed by the Town Council to fill the mayor’s position when then Mayor Karraker resigned. In the eighteen years since, I have worked diligently to serve the people of Normal. In my time, Normal has gained national recognition for its innovative programs and initiatives. We are rated in the top 4% of cities in America for financial strength. I have a track record of dedication and commitment to the Town of Normal. And I have the experience, passion and vision to lead us through these troubling times.
Marc Tiritilli
Name three reasons you are running
I am running for office to invest more in our infrastructure, boost our pension funding, and improve representation in our local government. Normal has more than enough resources to accomplish the tasks that are before it. What is needed is a new set of priorities.
Investing more in our infrastructure – There is nothing inherently wrong with investing in bike trails or other development, but we have more pressing needs—we have not been keeping up with the degradation of our infrastructure. This is apparent in the many miles of cracked and buckled pavement all over town, which have been in this condition for years. Many are not even slated for repair in the next five years; examples include Lincoln Street, the Savannah Green subdivision, and historic Route 66. We can both build new and maintain what we have, but clearly we must invest more in our current infrastructure in order to catch up. This is also evident in the water system where we have had many complaints caused by outdated water mains in need of upgrade and replacement. We must make a higher priority out of these basic services.
Boosting our pension funding – Our pension obligations have been rising at an alarming rate. Unfortunately, despite property tax increases in almost every one of the current mayor’s eighteen years in office, pension funding levels have continued to decline. Our combined unfunded pension obligations have ballooned to over $95 million. We need a different approach. We must commit resources other than property taxes to our pensions in order to reverse this trend.
Improving representation – The Town of Normal has had one of the most restrictive public comment policies in the entire state. Many people feel that their voices have not been represented well on the council. I would like to change that by making public comment more accessible. I want to give people greater opportunity to speak. I am willing to engage them in dialogue at council meetings. The current administration is not.
To accomplish all of this will require new leadership—one that is committed to better representation of all views within the community. It will include a reevaluation of how we spend our money. It will involve reallocating existing resources to shore up areas that are falling behind. It will require implementing a new and better set of priorities.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The three most pressing issues will be unifying the political divide, transitioning out of the COVID era, and gracefully transitioning to a new set of priorities.
This election has shown how divided we are as a community. Attack ads target not just the candidate, but the people who support him—residents of this community who need representation. It is an unhealthy approach that has led to a winner-take-all attitude towards governance. I would like to heal this divide and bring the community back together. We can have better dialogue and collaboration on major issues. We do not have to have large segments of the community dissatisfied with the actions on large projects.
There is a better way forward that can include everyone in the conversation. People need to feel that their thoughts are being considered in the decision-making process. I will work towards that goal by making public comment more accessible and by moving more of the deliberations into council session.
Whoever wins this election, there will be thousands of Normalites who would have liked it the other way. They should not be reviled and excluded. They are still concerned residents of this community whose voices need to be represented and heard.
In the near future, it seems we will be returning to a relatively normal state of affairs. This will involve ending the emergency powers granted to the mayor and the reopening of businesses, schools, and other institutions. Travel and tourism will rebound, but the workforce may look very different. More people will be working from home and commuting less. There will be unknown impacts on sales taxes and other revenues as online purchases continue to dominate. We must maintain flexibility in our budgeting and planning. To do this we must be wary of committing resources to projects that made sense before COVID, but may have different dynamics in the future.
A good approach to navigating this transition will be to shore up our infrastructure and build a solid foundation for whatever lies ahead. One of the best ways to do that is to increase funding for roads, sewers and water mains. We must decrease our financial liability by reversing the shortfall in our pensions and by more aggressively paying down our debt. These are achievable goals. It simply requires the political will to implement a new set of priorities.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
The previous questions outline much of what I wish to accomplish. In a more general sense, I would like to give the people who live here a higher return for their investment in the community. We have many neighborhoods filled with lifelong residents who feel their government has let them down. I have heard many express the sentiment that they are doing their part by paying their taxes and maintaining their homes, but in return they are left with poorly maintained roads, ever increasing tax rates and fees, and a sense of exclusion from the political conversation. I intend to focus on policies that bring benefit to the daily lives of residents, policies that prioritize their needs for solid infrastructure and stable, affordable costs of living. I want the people of this community to feel listened to and appreciated. How we handle their money and the quality of infrastructure that we offer in return will be the measure of how well we live up to that promise.
What has prepared you for this position?
I served as a Trustee on the Danvers Town Council where we had to address similar municipal challenges with far fewer resources. It involved cooperation, determination, and ingenuity, and was a valuable experience.
In my career in industrial automation and repair, I had to think about and quickly analyze mission-critical problems. I had to communicate collaboratively with team members and leaders to craft and implement solutions in real time.
With my training and experience as an educator, I have always found ways to enable unique individuals to connect with difficult concepts.
My background as a firefighter and cave rescue instructor involved working with risk in challenging and evolving circumstances.
In short, I am a problem solver. It is fundamental to the nature of how I operate. It is also an essential quality in crafting effective policy and maintaining efficient operations. I have studied the Town of Normal closely over the past several years. I see many opportunities for improvement.