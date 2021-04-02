In their own words: Normal Town Council candidates respond to our questions

The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Below are responses from those who submitted answers. They have not been edited.
A.J. Zimmerman
Name three reasons you are running
I want to bring comportment, knowledge and experience to the Normal Town Council in an effort maintain and expand on the community’s leadership and vision. Unchecked, elements of divisiveness can stop the progress that Normal has been able to enjoy. Council members should come to meetings prepared to discuss the items brought for consideration, offer alternatives when they do not agree, and be committed to meaningful discourse. Building on my experience and chairmanship on Normal’s Planning Commission, I believe I can be a positive force for the Council.
Once these divisive elements have been addressed and meaningful collaborative conversation can be had, issues of specific interest include pandemic recover (with an emphasis on small businesses and their employees), infrastructure, and economic development.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
Three (3) present, pressing issues include (1) pandemic recovery; (2) housing; and (3) pension funding.
Regarding (1), assuming we follow proper protocols and get vaccinated when it is our time, this will have a significant impact on how quickly we can turn the corner and recovery can begin in earnest. Thankfully, the Town of Normal has planned for a variety of scenarios.
Regarding (2), with McLean County actually increasing in population and with such significant economic development even as we endure this pandemic, the housing inventory is minimal. With a small housing inventory and very substantial increases in construction inputs (wood/siding/drywall/etc.), housing prices are/will be increasing very abruptly.
Regarding (3), pension funding is complicated and due to State funding requirements, the Town of Normal has few good options in terms funding. In terms of solutions, the most viable solution may be to address the requirements that State of Illinois currently requires municipalities to meet. However, it is worth noting that Normal has always paid an amount deemed appropriate by outside actuaries.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
I will reduce divisiveness, build consensus, and foster teamwork by living the theme of my campaign, “Listen. Learn. Lead.” By listening and collaborating with other elected officials (as well as town staff and residents), we can achieve a greater understanding of the issues, and that will result in better crafted and implemented solutions. We live in a time where soundbites and social media posts garner significant attention, but, when leaders have more meaningful and substantive conversations, a great deal of good can occur.
What has prepared you for this position?
I have always been active in every community in which I have lived. As it relates to Normal and McLean County, I presently serve on Normal’s Planning Commission (currently chair) where we address zoning matters monthly. Noteworthy topics have included the zoning of marijuana businesses following marijuana’s legalization for recreational use in Illinois and zoning related to emergency services facilities in conjunction with future growth of the community at large. Serving on the Uptown Design Review Commission, the Emack and Bolio’s renovation is noteworthy. On the Miller Park Zoological Society board, I have a substantial leadership role in the Zoo’s “Stampede” that occurs yearly in March. As chair of Leadership McLean County’s board, I oversaw the entire program.
Steve Harsh
Brad McMillan
Name three reasons you are running
1. I want to be a part of a leadership team that will help our current local businesses thrive and attract new businesses to our region. Once we finally turn the corner on the pandemic, I believe that Normal is well positioned to have an economic growth spurt. With Rivian hiring hundreds and selling out of this year's electric pickup trucks, their potential to expand is high. And, I feel Normal can be a hub for additional green technology and clean energy companies. This will be a priority focus for federal funds from the new Biden administration. Our communities quality of life with low crime, excellent schools, relatively low housing costs, and a well educated, skilled workforce makes Normal an attractive place for new businesses and their employees to live. My background would make me a strong ambassador for our community.
2. I have a collaborative leadership approach and excellent bipartisan relationships at the federal, state and regional levels.
3. I am truly an independent candidate in this race who will bring a fresh perspective and will serve the whole community.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
1. We need to put a higher priority on infrastructure. We live on Normal Avenue in the heart of our community and our street needs to be resurfaced badly and we have many crumbling sidewalks that are not ADA compliant. If we do a good job of economic development, we will have the additional resources to pay for needed infrastructure without raising taxes. We can promote progress and pay for needed infrastructure at the same time.
2. Our community is divided. I am a bridge builder. I believe all council members should be treated with mutual respect. I will be a public servant that will listen and respond to all of the people of Normal.
3. We need to fill the empty business spots in Uptown and across Normal. If we do this, there will be additional sales tax and property tax revenues that can keep our finances healthy and pay for needed infrastructure.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Being a gay married man, I hope to bring more diversity to the decision making process and make Normal a more welcoming community for all. I hope to use my skills to help provide leadership in filling empty business spots and attracting new business to the community. I hope that we can move forward with many of the community ideas set forth in the Comprehensive Plan while exercising prudent responsibility of taxpayer dollars. I hope to see our infrastructure improved. I hope to work with our state legislators to advocate for pension reform. Overall, I would love to see Normal thrive over the next four years.
What has prepared you for this position?
I have a lifelong record of public service and community service. I served as District Chief of Staff to Congressman Ray LaHood for ten years in central Illinois. I practiced law in central Illinois for ten years. I have been a statewide leader on Fair Maps and Ethics reform. I have been a small business owner.
I teach strategic planning and organizational leadership at the graduate level. I direct a leadership Institute at Bradley that focuses on developing bipartisan, collaborative, civil, and ethical public service leaders.
I have been deeply involved in helping community projects happen from museums, to health clinics, to innovation centers. I know how to bring people together to make positive things happen.
Kevin McCarthy
Name three reasons you are running
I’m running for re-election because I love living in Normal and enjoy representing all of my fellow citizens in their local government.
If re-elected, my ongoing focus will be:
• financial resiliency
• high quality core services & infrastructure
• economic development
• high-quality education systems
• environmental stewardship
• social equity
The past year or so has been a very challenging period for the Town of Normal, the state and our nation. Our town is facing a triple-threat of State of Illinois economic instability, divisive politics, and a global pandemic. To meet these challenges, I believe that Normal citizens deserve experienced, collaborative leaders with a proven track record of success. As a successful small business owner for nearly 29 years I bring pragmatic, forward-looking, results-oriented focus to Council. I’ve used that perspective to manage funds responsibly while investing strategically for a vital and resilient future.
I’ve been out talking to hundreds of Normal residents and listening to their thoughts about Normal. I’ve heard stories about how people rely on our parks and trail system particularly for mental and physical health during lock-down. I’ve had the chance to talk to young graduates from ISU that chose to stay here after graduating and other young professionals that moved here because they love the community and the professional opportunities available for them here. Many, many residents share how much they appreciate that Normal hasn’t had to cut services like other communities have had to do. And, so very many residents are excited about Rivian, and their job growth, hundreds of millions of investment and many opportunities they’ve created.
Normal is the envy of every community downstate, not to mention nation-wide, as they watch stories like Rivian unfold right here in Normal. I don’t think you will find a comparable community in Illinois experiencing the kind of growth and success we see in Normal, especially during the pandemic. We are one of just a few counties in Illinois with a growing population, and people move here because they can see it’s a place they want to be. I couldn’t agree more.
Right now, the clear and critical choice we’re facing on April 6th is between focusing on progress and investing in our future or austerity and going in reverse. To me, it’s a very clear choice. Given the opportunity, I’m going to keep working these issues hard.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The three most significant challenges facing Normal, and therefore Council, are State of Illinois economic instability, divisive politics, and a global pandemic. We must overcome these short-term challenges without sacrificing our long-term vision for the community.
We must rise to the challenge of today while continuing to plan for and invest in a vital and resilient future. There are those who promote a scarcity approach and would cut the community we have built together until there is little left of the town we call home. Frugality is wise, but dis-investing from our own future sets the next generation of Normalites up to fail at attracting new residents, businesses, and jobs. Short-sighted and misguided austerity measures would short change generations to come. We must work to protect what we’ve built together while continuing to look forward.
Although our challenges are significant, there is much our community should be proud of and excited about. Rivian Automotive has created over 900 new, well-paying, full-time jobs and has plans for 1800 more jobs. They are poised to invest over $1 Billion refurbishing and expanding their plant and operations, meaning hundreds of additional construction jobs. And Rivian is not alone--there are other significant investments being made by companies like Phoenix Investors, Brandt Agriculture, Destihl Brewing and more which amount to tens of millions of dollars in direct private investment and new job growth.
I voted yes on the development package for Rivian and other projects while some criticized these decisions to invest in our community’s future. Successful leadership demands willingness to listen to many points of view, weigh decisions based on context and experience, work with colleagues and community partners to find common ground, and make good (though sometimes difficult) decisions that move our community forward.
After nearly 9 years on the Normal Council, my voting record demonstrates prudent judgment, successful results, and the ability to balance the needs of today with a vision for the future.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
One of my most important roles as a Town of Normal Council member has been maintaining priorities that are responsive to citizen interests even as circumstances constantly change. Over my years on council, my priorities have evolved as our community has grown and changed.
In my two terms on Council, I have prioritized high-quality, cost-effective public services, sound fiscal management with responsible growth, quality infrastructure, economic development, and greater community collaboration between Bloomington and Normal in addressing shared needs.
If granted the privilege to be re-elected to another term on Normal Town Council, I will meet the moment in our community by prioritizing:
1. Financial resiliency to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 and avoid dependency on precarious state-level funding, we must attract and grow jobs locally and from diverse industries.
2. Technological innovation to help ensure that our community is a vital participant in the digital economy that enables citizens, businesses and education systems to succeed in a world driven by technology. Because I believe this opportunity is so important for our vital future, I recently co-founded the Bloomington-Normal Innovation Alliance with Alderman Mathy in Bloomington. This “Smart-Cities” initiative is focused on technological innovation to help ensure a vital and resilient future for the Normal and Bloomington area.
3. Social equity initiatives in health, justice, and government representation.
As a public servant first and foremost, I am committed to adapting to new circumstances and adjusting these priorities according to the needs of the community.
What has prepared you for this position?
Experienced Council Member
Since joining the Town Council in 2012, I have dedicated myself to representing all members of our community. I have convened diverse teams for collaborative problem solving, promoting the vitality and resiliency of our community through responsible, forward-thinking policies and initiatives.
With nearly 9 years on Council, I have strong working knowledge of the workings of municipal government that put me a decade ahead of new candidates.
I support a multi-pronged, proactive approach to building community vitality and resiliency against the challenges we will face even after the threat of COVID-19 is eliminated. My priorities include financial resiliency, high quality core services & infrastructure, economic development, high-quality education systems, environmental stewardship and social equity.
In the face of continued financial instability at the state level, proven leadership is essential in the months and years to come. Normal needs leaders experienced in maintaining high-quality, cost-effective public services, bringing tax dollars back to the Town for local projects, attracting new investment in the community, and providing relief for individuals and families alike. My record demonstrates that I have helped to accomplish all of this and more.
Successful Small Business Owner
I started a small coaching and consulting business in 1992. Running a small business has taught me how important it is to plan for and invest in the future, even while providing high-quality services today. I understand how to save and invest prudently. Nearly 30 years of successful business experience has given me the pragmatic, forward-looking, and results-oriented perspective that I bring to the Normal Council.
In business, I work with leaders, entrepreneurs, and athletes from small, medium, and global companies in industries ranging from manufacturing, professional services, finance, sales, government and technology. The variety of my clientele, along with almost a decade on Council, prepares me well to represent the diverse citizenship of Normal.
Name three reasons you are running
The current Town Council doesn't work for the Townspeople, it works for the Mayor. Most items to be voted on are not openly public until they are on the meeting agenda, anything on the agenda is guaranteed to pass, and citizens are discouraged, and until very recently Prohibited, from discussing things not on the agenda. That amounts to No public input unless you're already connected to the process. I bring an open mind to outside input as well as a willingness to question whether agenda items are actually in the public interest vs some special interest. And that transparency should go both ways - If the council makes a decision that seems questionable, we should be open to explaining ourselves.
The Town Council working for the Mayor translates into many bad and even shady financial decisions. The Town rents out properties well below going rates, in some cases for Nothing.
The Town often sells real estate for much less than what it paid or is assessed for. While some good choices have been made, the Town often provides incentives to businesses that will primarily compete with existing businesses. Incentives should be designed to bring new money and jobs to our community. Policies and expenditures need to be better-researched than 'it sounds like a good idea' to get my council vote.
The Town has handled the virus situation very poorly. It has used the Liquor Commission as a de facto health department, including closing businesses and handing out steep fines, despite having no health experts involved. The lockdowns and restrictions hurt small business owners and lower-wage workers hardest, the core of our community. The Town should follow surrounding communities' leads and provide people with a well-reasoned path to normalcy, not actively mocking or punishing people for trying to survive in these difficult times.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The most pressing issue will be a path to recovery after the Town's attempts to shut down many smaller local businesses. 'Recovery' is not just 'normalcy'. The government grants some may point to were just an extension of the current political policy of the Town picking winners and losers, which needs to stop. We need to make Normal business- and jobs-friendly for All, not just those the Mayor deems his 'right fit'. A new administration with a better, more open, reputation will go far to spur future economic growth.
A related issue will be Normal's slower sales tax revenues for at least the short term, and perhaps for many years to come. This, combined with the pension shortfall the Mayor and his council friends have racked up, will make prioritizing budget items difficult but very necessary. This will include a renewed focus on basic services and infrastructure rather than the current emphasis on vanity projects and insider deals.
Lastly, we need a town government that listens to the people. No more "Sit down, shut up, and pay your tax increases"-style public comment policy. We need to make discussion items public more than 2 business days in advance so the public has time to make their voices heard. Whenever possible, they would have more than 2 weeks' notice and perhaps even more than two council meetings.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
If the people choose to vote for Public Servants instead of Politicians, updating the public comment policy to be public-input-friendly should be accomplished within the first month.
From there, we need to put an end to the questionable and sweetheart deals the current council has either passed or not taken the initiative to stop. Going through the town's finances and either ending bad-for-the-taxpayer deals or flagging them for non-renewal may take time, and of course not implementing any new ones.
Similarly, questionable ordinances and regulations should be reviewed and potentially rescinded or relaxed.
Accomplishing that second goal should make the last one fairly easy - No Tax Increases! Hopefully even some tax Cuts, but given the debt and contractual obligations we will inherit from Mayor Koos and his friends, I'm not going to promise something I may not be able to deliver on.
What has prepared you for this position?
Other than a few years after college, I've lived in Normal since I was three, primarily on the west side which is a different perspective from most council members and candidates.
I have delivered newspapers, mowed lawns, recycled beer cans, and cut coupons to help my family makes ends meet.
I have learned the immense joy that can shine through the largely-paralyzed face of a stroke-ridden grandmother when her grandchild musters up the courage to give her a kiss.
I came up through Unit 5 schools, and have taken classes at both Heartland and ISU, and worked for at least half a dozen local businesses, so I know the area and want it to thrive. I've stood up for 'the fat girl', 'the ugly girl', 'the stupid kid', 'the technology-challenged', 'the terrorized commuter', 'the awkward kid', 'the overworked parent', 'the abused spouse', 'the wrongfully accused', and 'the PTSD sufferer' in my personal life.
I have learned various levels of accounting, engineering, programming, finance, carpentry, and law, so I'm good at both crunching the numbers and looking for alternate solutions.
I've taught a condo association to find major savings on their expenses and better returns on their reserves.
I've sought and created outside-the-box solutions for businesses.
I've known the dismay of a struggling business owner whose monthly tax bill exceeds their monthly take-home pay.
I've known the disappointment of seeing a small business close.
I've seen miscarriages of justice in our legal system. And some surprising justice.
I've seen politicians lie, mislead, and misspend for years.
I've seen public servants persevere and 'speak truth to power' of the politicians.
I've served with other public servants on the Normal Library Board.
I've attended countless town council meetings over many years and seen how the mayor, town manager, and his council members operate.
I've gone out to buy hundreds of dollars in gift certificates to help keep local businesses, and their employees' jobs, alive while others were out trying to buy hundreds of rolls of toilet paper.
I've seen politicians lie, mislead, and misspend, even in our own Town Council chambers.
I've maintained this belief, even knowing it very seldom actually happens:
Elected officials should be public servants, should work for the good of All the people not just special interests, and should be good stewards of taxpayers' money.