In their own words: Normal Town Council candidates respond to our questions

I’ve been out talking to hundreds of Normal residents and listening to their thoughts about Normal. I’ve heard stories about how people rely on our parks and trail system particularly for mental and physical health during lock-down. I’ve had the chance to talk to young graduates from ISU that chose to stay here after graduating and other young professionals that moved here because they love the community and the professional opportunities available for them here. Many, many residents share how much they appreciate that Normal hasn’t had to cut services like other communities have had to do. And, so very many residents are excited about Rivian, and their job growth, hundreds of millions of investment and many opportunities they’ve created.

Normal is the envy of every community downstate, not to mention nation-wide, as they watch stories like Rivian unfold right here in Normal. I don’t think you will find a comparable community in Illinois experiencing the kind of growth and success we see in Normal, especially during the pandemic. We are one of just a few counties in Illinois with a growing population, and people move here because they can see it’s a place they want to be. I couldn’t agree more.