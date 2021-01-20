In their words: Illinois reaction to President Biden's inauguration

“Their inauguration comes during a time of unprecedented challenge for our country — more than 400,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus; a struggling economy; a deeply divided nation; and a climate in dire straits. As President Biden reminds us, the moment calls for sober reflection, but it also calls for national resolve. With President Biden and Vice President Harris in the lead, it is also a moment of hope. I am optimistic, now more than ever, that we can come together and overcome our challenges and divisions. Now it is time to get to work to build the country back better and restore the soul of our nation.”