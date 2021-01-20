In their words: Illinois reaction to President Biden's inauguration

"I congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration. The 59th presidential inauguration marks an important tradition of the peaceful transfer of power that has made us uniquely American for over 200 years, and I am proud to participate in the events today."
— U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria
I voted against the articles of impeachment brought forward today. You can read my full statement here: https://t.co/NSy6eqJ58n pic.twitter.com/oGkMsKK2g8— Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) January 13, 2021
"Joe Biden is now our nation’s president and Kamala Harris is our vice president. I wish them success, for when they succeed, our nation succeeds. My family and I will be praying for them."
— U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
“The peaceful transfer of power was threatened just two weeks ago. And though we continue to face deeply challenging times, our democracy is resilient. Today, Sofia and I send our heartfelt congratulations to President Biden and his administration on this Inauguration Day.
— U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon
"Today is a new day for America. Sending my warmest congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day. We have a lot of work to do, and together, I know we will build our country back better than ever before."
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker
“Their inauguration comes during a time of unprecedented challenge for our country — more than 400,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus; a struggling economy; a deeply divided nation; and a climate in dire straits. As President Biden reminds us, the moment calls for sober reflection, but it also calls for national resolve. With President Biden and Vice President Harris in the lead, it is also a moment of hope. I am optimistic, now more than ever, that we can come together and overcome our challenges and divisions. Now it is time to get to work to build the country back better and restore the soul of our nation.”
— U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, R-Ill.
“After the last four years, I’m proud to be able to tell the American people that empathy, compassion and real leadership are finally back in the White House as a result of Joe Biden being sworn in as our nation’s 46th president."
— U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.
"It has been said but bears repeating: today marks a new day for our nation. I applaud the return of decency to the White House and am encouraged that the Biden-Harris administration will put our nation on a path toward recovery."
— Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul