Incumbent auditor Anderson defeats Malott in McLean County primary

BLOOMINGTON — Incumbent Michelle Anderson defeated Trisha Malott in Tuesday's Republican primary for McLean County auditor.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, unofficial results late Tuesday showed that Anderson had 6,154 votes, or 54.7 percent, compared with Malott's 5,089 votes, or 45.3 percent.
Malott is the county's behavioral health coordinating council supervisor. Anderson will face Rob Fazzini and Kevin Woodard in the general election on Nov. 3. Fazzini ran unopposed as a Democrat in Tuesday's primary. Woodard ran unopposed as a Libertarian.
"I'm happy the voters chose experience," Anderson said.
Malott said, "I certainly wish that the outcome this evening had been different." She said she was grateful for the support she received.
"I feel fortunate that I can serve the county in a place that makes a difference," Malott said.
The profile of the auditor's position increased last fall because of a dispute over changes in the county's bookkeeping practices between Anderson and County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil.
The dispute was resolved but Malott said she ran for auditor to improve collaboration with the auditor's office.
