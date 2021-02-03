Interactive graphs: Here's how Bloomington's early budget draft compares to the current budget

BLOOMINGTON – City budgeteers late last month unveiled an initial draft of the upcoming fiscal year budget, one that bears scars of the coronavirus pandemic, but features a notable spending increase.
As of now, the budget for the new fiscal year that begins May 1 comes in at $245.3 million.
If that figure holds, it would represent a $15 million boost from the $230.3 million budget for fiscal year 2021 the city council unanimously adopted in April.
Finance department Director Scott Rathbun on Jan. 25 stressed that although the process is far from over, figures are likely to reflect a conservative approach to balancing the budget.
"You know, things are changing all the time," Rathbun said. "We had to draw the line and we took a conservative position when we did our prelim balancing."
The municipal code directs the city manager to work with the finance department to draft and submit a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year to the Bloomington City Council by March 15. The Council must adopt the budget by April 30.
Here's how the FY 2022 proposed budget so far compares to the FY 2021 budget:
Total budget, by funds
Under current projections, the new budget totals $245.3 million, or a 6.5% increase from the $230.3 million budget in place since May.
The city's general fund, which is used to pay for most operating expenses and under current projections is 44% of the total budget, is expected to decrease 1.1% from $110.2 million to $109 million.
Driving most of the total budget's increase is $13.3 million planned capital and infrastructure projects, like the $10 million O'Neil Pool and Park project, and improvements covered in the water fund.
According to current calculations, the capital projects fund could total around $54.3 million, up 32.6% from the $41 million set aside for FY 2021.
Major tax revenue
The city anticipates a considerable cash gap after typical revenue streams ran dry when state-issued mitigations closed bars and restaurants, paused video gaming and ordered people to stay home.
According to officials' calculations, the city expects a $3.6 million drop in revenue for FY 2022. The biggest losses will come from declines in the city's share of the home rule sales tax, the local motor fuel tax, the hotel and motel tax and the food and beverage tax.
Combined, underperforming revenue from the four taxes represent an anticipated loss of $3.4 million.
Rathbun said the city could see long-term revenue shortfalls surrounding the local motor fuel tax and the hotel and motel tax as people transition to permanent remote work and continue their reluctance to travel.
"Everything is still kind of in motion," Rathbun said. "Currently, we have a very strong local economy and strong reserves we can fall back on. It's very beneficial going into the next fiscal year to fall back on those assets."