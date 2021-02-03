Interactive graphs: Here's how Bloomington's early budget draft compares to the current budget

FY 2022 budget timeline

Jan. 25: City budgeteers presented an initial draft of the $245.3 million budget to the Bloomington City Council, explaining they will employ a conservative approach to balancing the budget.

Feb. 22: City officials will update the council on changes to the draft budget, and detail expected city revenues, expenditures and capital projects.

March 8: City Manager Tim Gleason will formally submit the final proposed budget draft to the council.

March 15: A proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year must be submitted to the council for review, according to the municipal code.

March 22: A hearing will be held for the public to offer feedback and present questions over the proposed FY 2022 budget.

April 12: The council will vote to adopt or reject the proposed FY 2022 budget.

April 30: The FY 2022 budget must be adopted by the council, according to the municipal code.

May 1: New fiscal year begins.