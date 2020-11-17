 Skip to main content
ISU professor Thomas Crumpler announces run for Bloomington City Council
BLOOMINGTON — Thomas Crumpler, a longtime Bloomington resident, announced Tuesday he will run for the Ward 9 seat in the April 2021 municipal election. 

The Illinois State University professor in a Tuesday news release announced his candidacy.

“After talking to voters, it’s clear people in our ward want a city with a healthy infrastructure, fiscal responsibility and continued revitalization of our downtown,” Crumpler said in a news release. “Bloomington is a dynamic community with so much to offer. I want to see businesses, families, and our community thrive.”

Crumpler has received awards for his research in literacy and has administered over $850,000 in grants and contracts. In his role as a literacy professor in the School of Teaching and Learning in the College of Education at ISU, he has collaborated with Bloomington District 87, Unit 5, Pekin District 108, Peoria District 150 and others in Central Illinois. 

Ald. Kim Bray, who was sworn into office in 2017, currently holds the Ward 9 seat. 

The municipal election will be held on April 6, 2021. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

