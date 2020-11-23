It's official. Here's who will be on the April ballot in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The April ballot for Bloomington mayor and city council is locked in.

Monday was the deadline to file for the contests on the April 6 ballot.

Here is who will be running:

Bloomington mayor

Tari Renner, the current mayor, announced in September that he does not plan to seek a third term.

Three candidates have filed for the mayoral race: Mike Straza, a local entrepreneur; Jackie Gunderson, a former McLean County Board candidate; and Mboka Mwilambwe, who currently holds the Ward 3 seat but recently announced he planned to not seek reelection in that role.

Tim Mitchell, director of the Bloomington Election Commission, told The Pantagraph Monday that there is a certified write-in for mayor, Misty Metroz.

City Council

Only odd numbered wards will be on the ballot in next year's election.

Ward 1: Jamie Mathy, who currently holds the seat and was appointed to council in 2013 and elected in 2017, is running uncontested.

Ward 3: Derek Mead, Sheila Montney and Willie Holton Halbert will run against one another.