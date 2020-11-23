 Skip to main content
It's official. Here's who will be on the April ballot in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON

It's official. Here's who will be on the April ballot in Bloomington

Voting stickers

"I Voted" stickers are shown in this 2020 file photo. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

BLOOMINGTON — The April ballot for Bloomington mayor and city council is locked in.

Monday was the deadline to file for the contests on the April 6 ballot. 

Here is who will be running: 

Bloomington mayor

Tari Renner, the current mayor, announced in September that he does not plan to seek a third term.

Three candidates have filed for the mayoral race: Mike Straza, a local entrepreneur; Jackie Gunderson, a former McLean County Board candidate; and Mboka Mwilambwe, who currently holds the Ward 3 seat but recently announced he planned to not seek reelection in that role. 

Tim Mitchell, director of the Bloomington Election Commission, told The Pantagraph Monday that there is a certified write-in for mayor, Misty Metroz. 

City Council

Only odd numbered wards will be on the ballot in next year's election. 

Ward 1: Jamie Mathy, who currently holds the seat and was appointed to council in 2013 and elected in 2017, is running uncontested. 

Watch now: No fines or suspensions for 12 Bloomington bars for COVID violations

Ward 3: Derek Mead, Sheila Montney and Willie Holton Halbert will run against one another. 

Ward 5: Nick Becker and Patrick Lawler will run. 

Ward 7: Mollie Ward was appointed to this seat recently after Scott Black resigned from council, but she will have to run in the April election to hold the seat. Running against her is Kelly Cumpston, June Peterson-Middlebrooks and Coretta Jackson. Mitchell confirmed Monday that there will be a preliminary race for just this seat, which will be held on Feb. 23. 

Ward 9: Jim Fruin and Thomas Crumpler will run. 

Other races

Township assessor: Steve Scudder will run uncontested. 

Township supervisor: Deborah Skillrud will run uncontested. 

Look back: Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner's time in office

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

