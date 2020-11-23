It's official. Here's who will be on the April ballot in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The April ballot for Bloomington mayor and city council is locked in.
Monday was the deadline to file for the contests on the April 6 ballot.
Here is who will be running:
Bloomington mayor
Tari Renner, the current mayor, announced in September that he does not plan to seek a third term.
Three candidates have filed for the mayoral race: Mike Straza, a local entrepreneur; Jackie Gunderson, a former McLean County Board candidate; and Mboka Mwilambwe, who currently holds the Ward 3 seat but recently announced he planned to not seek reelection in that role.
Tim Mitchell, director of the Bloomington Election Commission, told The Pantagraph Monday that there is a certified write-in for mayor, Misty Metroz.
City Council
Only odd numbered wards will be on the ballot in next year's election.
Ward 1: Jamie Mathy, who currently holds the seat and was appointed to council in 2013 and elected in 2017, is running uncontested.
Support Local Journalism
Ward 3: Derek Mead, Sheila Montney and Willie Holton Halbert will run against one another.
Ward 5: Nick Becker and Patrick Lawler will run.
Ward 7: Mollie Ward was appointed to this seat recently after Scott Black resigned from council, but she will have to run in the April election to hold the seat. Running against her is Kelly Cumpston, June Peterson-Middlebrooks and Coretta Jackson. Mitchell confirmed Monday that there will be a preliminary race for just this seat, which will be held on Feb. 23.
Ward 9: Jim Fruin and Thomas Crumpler will run.
Other races
Township assessor: Steve Scudder will run uncontested.
Township supervisor: Deborah Skillrud will run uncontested.
Look back: Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner's time in office
Miller Park Zoo groundbreaking
Mobile testing at Ferrero USA
Connect Transit press conference
Vigil in Bloomington
Demolition Day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon
Cannabis vote
Federal Prospects Hockey League news conference
Inclusive playground
Downtown Pride Festival
Memorial Day parade
Route 66
Rough road
Town Hall
Holiday parade
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner
Daniel Biss
B-N officials sworn in
McLean County Democratic Party
Election victory
Editorial board meeting
Travel reports
Seeking reelection
Seeking reelection
Bloomington Liquor Commission
Oath of Office 2013
FireOps training
Censure
Public rebuke
Bloomington and Normal mayors
City Hall artwork
2014
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.