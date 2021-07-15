 Skip to main content
Jim Rogal fills McLean County Board vacant seat

071621-blm-loc-1rogal

Jim Rogal, a Democrat from Normal, was sworn in to the McLean County Board Thursday to fill a vacant seat left by Logan Smith.

 Kade Heather
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Board voted Thursday to add a Normal Democrat to fill a vacant seat in District 4.

Jim Rogal was the lone candidate remaining for the position after Sally Pyne, a Democrat who had previously served on the board, withdrew her candidacy Monday.

Jim Rogal

Rogal

Rogal replaces Logan Smith, who resigned from the county board last month for a job with the City of Mesa, Arizona.

He will serve on the board for the remainder of Smith’s term – until late 2022.

District 4 covers mostly the northwest part of Normal.

Rogal works for the Laborers International Union of America and is a member of Laborers Local 362.

He also serves as vice president of the Normal Public Library Board.

Rogal formerly worked as a legislative liaison for the Illinois Department of Corrections and was a special assistant to the chief of staff for the Illinois Senate.

