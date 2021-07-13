 Skip to main content
Jim Rogal likely to fill McLean County Board vacant seat

071520-blm-plus-1cityhall

By the end of the year, Bloomington City Hall and City Council meetings at 109 E. Olive St. could be moved to the McLean County Government Center at 115 E. Washington St. in downtown.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Board will vote Thursday to accept a new member to fill a vacancy in district 4.

Jim Rogal, a Democrat from Normal, is the last candidate for the job after Sally Pyne withdrew her candidacy Monday.

Jim Rogal

Rogal

“That’s the recommendation that I will make,” Board Chairman John McIntyre said. “Our deadlines were met, they had two candidates, and one withdrew and supported Jim.”

Rogal would replace Logan Smith, who resigned from the position last month for a job with the City of Mesa, Arizona.

Smith’s replacement would serve the remainder of his term – about a year and half.

District 4 covers mostly the northwest part of Normal.

Rogal currently works for the Laborers International Union of North America and is a member of Laborers Local 362.

He also serves as vice president on the Normal Public Library Board.

Rogal formerly worked as a legislative liaison for the Illinois Department of Corrections and was a special assistant to the chief of staff for the Illinois Senate.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Sangamon State University and a master’s degree from the University of Illinois at Springfield.

