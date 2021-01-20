At the White House, the General Services Administration was tasked with getting things spic and span between Former President Donald Trump's departure and President Joe Biden's arrival. The reason is pretty obvious: we're still in a pandemic and, for the last 10 months, the previous administ…

BLOOMINGTON — Divisions among locals over who should occupy the Oval Office were still flowing Wednesday, even after Joe Biden took his inaugural oath to become the 46th President of the United States.

In spite of expectations of civil unrest, downtown Bloomington remained bare of protesters, much like the grounds of the statehouse in Springfield.

Community members' disagreement was instead revealed through a series of interviews with The Pantagraph. Some said they hadn't before felt more proud to be an American. Others said they hadn't before felt this ashamed.

The former was the case for Carol Cunningham, a West Bloomington numerologist who voted for Biden in the general election, but not the primary.

"I'm not a big Biden fan, but if Trump was the worst president ever, maybe Biden could be the best — at least for this time," Cunningham said. "We came this close to losing our democracy under Trump...we needed someone who will reach across the aisle and will encompass the needs of everybody."

Many residents largely echoed Cunningham's sentiments, explaining that while Biden wasn't their ideal president, they remained hopeful that he could become one.

“I hope we got the right president this time," said Michelle Owens, 67, of Bloomington.

“I think (Trump) made all these promises and then he turned around and he just screwed everybody else,” Owens said. “Now that we have Joe Biden, I think he’s going to make good for everybody, especially the immigration (community).”

Biden has announced a dense set of goals for his first 100 days in office. Among them are implementing COVID-19 economic recovery and public health plans, introducing immigration legislation and facilitating environmental regulations.

Gaining control of the coronavirus pandemic is especially important to 28-year-old Mitch Rogalla, of Bloomington.

“I’m hoping that it’s a step forward,” Rogalla said as he was walking home Wednesday afternoon. “I’m hoping the vaccine gets pushed through and I’m hoping that we can really handle this whole coronavirus thing. That’s what I’m really hoping is the first thing we plan on.”

He also hopes the country can get “back on track … as far as the economy, getting everybody’s jobs done,” he said. “We had a huge loss of jobs in the last year and it’s lower now than it was when Trump took office, so I’m hoping that everybody can get back to work and financially, everybody can get back on track as far as the government and individuals.”​

Linda Collins, who voted for Trump in 2016 and again in November, said she doesn't see Biden as the "nation healer" he's pitched himself to be.

"Look what happened after he got elected," Collins said, pointing to the violent insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and resulted in the death of five people.

"I know some people blame that on Trump," Collins said. "But really would they have done it if Biden wasn't elected?"

For Warren, a 62-year-old Bloomington native who declined to give his last name, questions still remain around Biden's election altogether.

"Just look at how many people raised concerns," Warren said. "I mean in all that there's gotta be some truth."

Doug DeLong, a West Bloomington landscape architect, flatly rejected that argument, explaining that electing Biden was not only "fair and legitimate," but also the "right thing" for the country.

"We've had this internal division, this fighting and holding everybody down," DeLong said as he sketched at a table inside a downtown coffee shop.

"It didn't take very long for Biden to reintroduce the concept that human beings in general, and hopefully Americans in particular, want to help everybody rise up," DeLong said. "I have hope his ambitions will move the country forward."

