Joe's Station House COVID violation hearing rescheduled

NORMAL — A hearing about whether a Normal restaurant violated COVID-19 restrictions has been rescheduled.

Citations were filed against Joe's Station House Pizza, 305 N. Veterans Parkway,​ on Dec. 15 over alleged violations on three occasions, after citizen complaints on Nov. 6 and 13, documents show.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November signed an executive order banning indoor dining and limiting gatherings to fewer than 10, part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Owners Joe and Tony Wargo, who are brothers,​ have been critical of the mitigation measures and the impact on businesses. They said they followed mask use and social distancing.

The hearing had been scheduled Tuesday but was moved to 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 on the second floor of Uptown Station in Normal.