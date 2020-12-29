 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe's Station House COVID violation hearing rescheduled
0 comments
breaking top story

Joe's Station House COVID violation hearing rescheduled

{{featured_button_text}}
121620-blm-loc-1presser

Tony Wargo, left, reassures his brother, Joe Wargo, during a presentation about how COVID-19 has hurt their business during a news conference Tuesday at Joe's Pub, 3907 General Electric Road, in Bloomington. They own Joe’s Pub and Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub at the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — A hearing about whether a Normal restaurant violated COVID-19 restrictions has been rescheduled. 

Citations were filed against Joe's Station House Pizza, 305 N. Veterans Parkway,​ on Dec. 15 over alleged violations on three occasions, after citizen complaints on Nov. 6 and 13, documents show. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November signed an executive order banning indoor dining and limiting gatherings to fewer than 10, part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections. 

Download PDF Town of Normal sends notice of potential license violation letter
Download PDF Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub

Owners Joe and Tony Wargo, who are brothers,​ have been critical of the mitigation measures and the impact on businesses. They said they followed mask use and social distancing. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The hearing had been scheduled Tuesday but was moved to 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 on the second floor of Uptown Station in Normal.

An independent administrative hearing officer will conduct the hearing and will present a report to the liquor commission, which is also the Normal Town Council, to issue a recommendation. The town could issue a written warning or a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation; suspend the license for 10 days; or revoke the permit. The owners can appeal to the state liquor commission.

It is the town's first liquor commission hearing related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Bloomington Liquor Commission fined the brothers for violations at Joe's Pub, 3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington, which they also own.​

Sierra Henry's top 5 memorable stories from 2020

Sierra Henry's top 5 memorable stories from 2020

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington City Councilwoman Jenn Carillo on Biden's projected victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News