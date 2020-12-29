Joe's Station House COVID violation hearing rescheduled

NORMAL — A hearing about whether a Normal restaurant violated COVID-19 restrictions has been rescheduled.
Citations were filed against Joe's Station House Pizza, 305 N. Veterans Parkway, on Dec. 15 over alleged violations on three occasions, after citizen complaints on Nov. 6 and 13, documents show.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November signed an executive order banning indoor dining and limiting gatherings to fewer than 10, part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections.
Owners Joe and Tony Wargo, who are brothers, have been critical of the mitigation measures and the impact on businesses. They said they followed mask use and social distancing.
The hearing had been scheduled Tuesday but was moved to 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 on the second floor of Uptown Station in Normal.
An independent administrative hearing officer will conduct the hearing and will present a report to the liquor commission, which is also the Normal Town Council, to issue a recommendation. The town could issue a written warning or a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation; suspend the license for 10 days; or revoke the permit. The owners can appeal to the state liquor commission.
It is the town's first liquor commission hearing related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, the Bloomington Liquor Commission fined the brothers for violations at Joe's Pub, 3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington, which they also own.
