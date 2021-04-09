Judge declines to dismiss lawsuit over Illinois indoor dining ban

Grischow wrote that her court has the responsibility to determine whether the governor’s “implementation of the business shutdowns and/or restrictions were arbitrary and unreasonable.”

Her opinion also recognized that the restaurant “bears a heavy burden to establish that (the governor’s) actions were clearly arbitrary and unreasonable.”

Pritzker said he has “confidence that we have followed the rules and followed the law,” in response to a reporter’s question about Grischow’s decision at a news conference Thursday.

“The legal challenge that you're referring to, as you know, there have been a number of right-wing organizations that have stoked some of these lawsuits and they continue to try to poke and prod to find something, anything. They've lost at every turn. You know, this is just another one of those cases,” Pritzker said Thursday at an event in suburban Cook County. “Nearly every court, you know, has confirmed that and where they haven't, they've been overturned.”

Kevin Nelson, one of FoxFire’s attorneys, said in an email his client is not “some ‘right wing’ organization as the Governor claims but a family-owned small business, which, was almost put out of business by his unconstitutional and unprecedented actions.”