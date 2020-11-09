 Skip to main content
Karl Sila announces campaign for Normal Town Council
Karl Sila announces campaign for Normal Town Council

NORMAL — Normal resident Karl Sila announced his campaign for Normal Town Council, identifying lowering taxes and spending cuts as key issues.

Sila, who has a background in accounting and holds a degree in engineering, said in a statement Saturday that he will use his "unique skillset to problem solve ways to cut spending."

"Having priorities is key, and I'd like to lower property taxes," said Sila. 

Nominating petitions for the April 6 election must be filed between Nov. 16 and 23. The mayor and three council seats are open.

Normal council members are elected at-large.

Sila is a McLean County native and a graduate of McLean County Unit 5 schools. He enjoys spending time with his children at Normal parks, trails and pools.

"I want to make sure Normal continues to be a great place for families like mine," Sila said. "I want Normal to be a town where my kids can not only grow up safe and happy, but also a town they'd like to stay in once they do grow up."

Sila ran as a write-in candidate for the Normal Town Council in April 2019.

Chairman of the Normal Planning Commission A.J. Zimmerman and Bradley University professor Brad McMillan announced intentions to run for Normal Town Council in August. 

Normal Mayor Chris Koos also is seeking re-election for a fifth term on April 6.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

