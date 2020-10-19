Kinzinger, Brzozowski square off on jobs, healhcare in 16th Congressional District

Among things the federal government should be doing is “finding new trade markets for agriculture” and getting into the TransPacific Partnership, said Kinzinger.

As a matter of national security as well as job creation, the United States must do more to bring back essential industries manufacturing such things as personal protective equipment and penicillin.

One thing Kinzinger and Brzozowski agree on is the need for an infrastructure bill to not only repair and improve infrastructure, including roads and bridges but also to create jobs.

Brzozowski said infrastructure improvements need to include broadband internet access. The lack of such access has been “disastrous under current circumstances” with students learning from home and people working from home. She also wants to see the repeal of the Taft-Hartley Act, which she said has weakened the ability of unions to negotiate for higher wages.

Healthcare

Both agree that healthcare is a continue concern of the district.

Kinzinger said he has not called for repealing the Affordable Care Act. He said people with pre-existing conditions need to be protected and “bringing the free market into health care is beneficial.”