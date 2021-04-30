Kinzinger goes to Texas in search of anti-Trump Republicans

Kinzinger’s hope lies in Wood, another fresh-faced combat veteran, who is fighting to stand out in a field of 23. If none of the candidates on Saturday’s ballot earns 50% of the vote, the top two will compete in a runoff election later in the spring.

“The Trump thing, it’s got nowhere to go but down. It’s not growing,” Kinzinger said during his lunch with Wood at the Fork in the Road cafe in the Dallas suburbs. “But it took a lot of time for the Republican Party to be what it is today. It may take a lot of time to bring it back.”

The contest to replace Republican Rep. Ron Wright, who died of COVID-19 in February, has gone virtually unnoticed outside this north Texas district. But it offers a window into the forces tearing at the fabric of today's GOP. There are 10 Republicans among 23 candidates on the ballot, and with the exception of Wood, they are all desperate to win over Trump and his supporters.