KOOS: Normal working to safeguard health of community and economy

In 2021, pandemic recovery is at the top of everyone’s minds. The health, safety and well-being of our community is my No. 1 priority. Addressing COVID-19 has been at the forefront of every Town of Normal decision and discussion from the very start. The challenge is – and remains – balancing the health of our community with the economic realities.

The town’s response to COVID-19 has been vast. Throughout the pandemic, the town:

• Continued essential municipal services. Police and public safety employees adapted immediately to new safety protocols when responding to calls and emergencies. Garbage and recycling pickup continued. When storms hit, crews went to work as usual.

• Kept people informed and joined civic partners in reinforcing key messages about the importance of wearing a mask, washing hands, watching your distance, getting flu shots and vaccines, and helping the local economy by shopping and spending local.

• Adapted quickly to new realities, providing safe programming that supported the needs of youth and families.

• Worked collectively with Bloomington to provide unified decisions about issues such as closing pools and holiday safety precautions.