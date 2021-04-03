KOOS: Normal working to safeguard health of community and economy

In 2021, pandemic recovery is at the top of everyone’s minds. The health, safety and well-being of our community is my No. 1 priority. Addressing COVID-19 has been at the forefront of every Town of Normal decision and discussion from the very start. The challenge is – and remains – balancing the health of our community with the economic realities.
The town’s response to COVID-19 has been vast. Throughout the pandemic, the town:
• Continued essential municipal services. Police and public safety employees adapted immediately to new safety protocols when responding to calls and emergencies. Garbage and recycling pickup continued. When storms hit, crews went to work as usual.
• Kept people informed and joined civic partners in reinforcing key messages about the importance of wearing a mask, washing hands, watching your distance, getting flu shots and vaccines, and helping the local economy by shopping and spending local.
• Adapted quickly to new realities, providing safe programming that supported the needs of youth and families.
• Worked collectively with Bloomington to provide unified decisions about issues such as closing pools and holiday safety precautions.
• Assisted companies with permitting and inspections as they invested more than $275 million in our community through construction and facility improvements. This created more than 1,700 jobs in the local economy, with every one of those jobs adding a multiplier effect throughout Central Illinois.
• Extended outdoor dining in support of local businesses. This will continue in 2021.
• Waived late fees for customers unable to pay utility bills.
• Responded to community requests to issue emergency orders limiting gatherings in/around Illinois State University and requiring customers to be seated in order to be served. These expired in December. The town continues monitoring and will reimplement orders, if needed.
• Collaborated with local school districts to prepare and distribute more than 1,000 STEAM-centered activity kits for use during online learning.
• Secured more than $5 million in grant funding in support of municipal operations and community needs.
• Partnered with MidCentral Community Action to provide a Housing Assistance Program for residents suffering from income/job loss. More than $246,000 has been allocated, with requests continuing as moratoriums end. These Community Development Block Grant dollars will be available for many months.
• Modified events to provide safe options, launching an Uptown Holiday Windows display and hosting online activities to help children and families celebrate virtually.
• Awarded $450,000 through the Small Business Relief Program to significantly impacted businesses. Town staff worked with business owners to ensure state requirements were met.
Personally, my attention has focused on preserving public health and supporting businesses. As mayor, I reached out to local legislators, my peers across the state, the Illinois Municipal League and the U.S. Conference of Mayors to advocate on behalf of local businesses for additional stimulus packages. I convened an advisory group of leaders across many sectors to provide insight into challenges faced by their organizations.
With 2021 underway, the Town of Normal continues making the health and safety of our community a top priority. The town will continue meeting citizen needs while focusing on growth and recovery.
We know residents are suffering from COVID fatigue and are eager for activities to resume. The town is optimistically planning a light schedule of 2021 events and is creating programming that follows Restore Illinois guidelines.
The COVID-19 impact is immense, and we will feel its effects for some time. I proudly serve our community and I want it to thrive well after COVID-19 is a memory. To do that, we must all do our part to safeguard the health of our community and keep the economy strong.
Chris Koos is mayor of the Town of Normal.