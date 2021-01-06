LaHood calls Wednesday Capitol raid 'one of the most shameful things I have seen'

WASHINGTON — Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, called Wednesday's raid on the U.S. Capitol "one of the most shameful things I have seen."
LaHood, an honorary chairman for President Donald Trump's Illinois campaign, said his staff is safe following the raid.
"I want to thank the law enforcement officials who acted to keep individuals in and around the U.S. Capitol safe," he said in a statement.
The Capitol was raided as lawmakers certified the election win by Joe Biden. President Donald Trump has called the victory a fraud.
"Whoever the criminals were they need to be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law ... whether they were far right extremists that crossed the line or whether they were far left extremists that infiltrated a peaceful protest,” says McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard.
LaHood also signed on to a legal brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that sought action by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Biden's victories in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement.
LaHood in the statement said: "It is a terrible day for our country and democracy. The actions taken by rioters go against everything that we stand for as Americans. The rioting and violence must stop. We are a nation of law and order, and those who are responsible for the actions and violence today must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. As Americans, we are much better than this."
I have always fought for the right to peacefully protest, but there is a stark difference between protesting and rioting. Lawlessness is never an acceptable answer. This must end now.— Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) January 6, 2021
Thank you to Capitol Police and law enforcement for working to keep people safe.