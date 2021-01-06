LaHood calls Wednesday Capitol raid 'one of the most shameful things I have seen'

WASHINGTON — Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, called Wednesday's raid on the U.S. Capitol "one of the most shameful things I have seen."

LaHood, an honorary chairman for President Donald Trump's Illinois campaign, said his staff is safe following the raid.

"I want to thank the law enforcement officials who acted to keep individuals in and around the U.S. Capitol safe," he said in a statement.

The Capitol was raided as lawmakers certified the election win by Joe Biden. President Donald Trump has called the victory a fraud.

+5 Watch now: 'This isn't normal America': Bloomington-Normal reacts to scenes from Washington "Whoever the criminals were they need to be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law ... whether they were far right extremists that crossed the line or whether they were far left extremists that infiltrated a peaceful protest,” says McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard.

LaHood also signed on to a legal brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that sought action by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Biden's victories in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement.