 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaHood calls Wednesday Capitol raid 'one of the most shameful things I have seen'
0 comments

LaHood calls Wednesday Capitol raid 'one of the most shameful things I have seen'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, called Wednesday's raid on the U.S. Capitol "one of the most shameful things I have seen."

LaHood, an honorary chairman for President Donald Trump's Illinois campaign, said his staff is safe following the raid. 

"I want to thank the law enforcement officials who acted to keep individuals in and around the U.S. Capitol safe," he said in a statement.

The Capitol was raided as lawmakers certified the election win by Joe Biden. President Donald Trump has called the victory a fraud

LaHood also signed on to a legal brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that sought action by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Biden's victories in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. 

Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement.

LaHood in the statement said: "It is a terrible day for our country and democracy. The actions taken by rioters go against everything that we stand for as Americans. The rioting and violence must stop. We are a nation of law and order, and those who are responsible for the actions and violence today must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. As Americans, we are much better than this."

IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington City Councilwoman Jenn Carillo on Biden's projected victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News