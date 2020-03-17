U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, left, and state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, speak Tuesday at their shared office in uptown Normal on government efforts related to the coronavirus.
NORMAL — Businesses big and small will need help to recover from the economic hardship created by the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and state Rep. Dan Brady said Tuesday.
Brady, a Bloomington Republican, said he talked with Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday morning and the governor’s office is looking into possibly delaying Friday’s due date for businesses pay state sales taxes — a so-called “tax holiday.”
That was among actions business owners have requested in phone calls to Brady’s office and
at a meeting of bar and restaurant owners Monday attended by Brady.
Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, is confident a
bipartisan economic package passed by the House will soon gain approval from the Senate. Because Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been working closely on the measure, Davis said he expects it to get President Donald Trump’s signature once it is passed by both the Senate and House.
Among provisions in the bill are money for COVID-19 testing; emergency nutritional assistance for senior citizens, women, children and low-income families; a tax credit to reimburse employers for providing 14 days of paid leave; and money for the Internal Revenue Service to administer tax credits.
“Government stimulus packages sometimes overlook small businesses. We’re going to work to make sure they aren’t forgotten,” said Davis. “We need to ensure we’re not going to leave them behind.”
Large industries,
including the airline industry, will need help, too, said Davis.
He observed a “tremendous drop” in the number of people at the airport in Washington, D.C., in one week’s time. His flight back to Chicago had fewer than a quarter of the passengers it would usually have, he said.
The U.S. Department of Labor is providing greater flexibility for obtaining unemployment benefits and the state is taking steps to expedite jobless benefits, said Brady and Davis.
Brady noted that the coronavirus outbreak is taking its toll on higher education and communities, such as Normal, that rely on students as customers and employees.
Illinois State University announced Tuesday that it is closing its residence halls and moving to online and other alternative methods of course delivery through the rest of the semester.
Davis said, “We have to make sure the businesses are still here that rely on students."
Brady said sharing an office with Davis has been “extremely helpful” during this crisis because they are able to give answers to both state and federal questions.
He said there has been good cooperation between federal and state officials and among Republicans and Democrats. He is eager for the General Assembly to get back to work.
“That’s what the people are looking for: stability, security and confidence in their leadership,” said Brady. “We don’t need finger-pointing; we need decisive action.”
OTHER CASES
The
Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 160 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. Among them are 18 residents of a nursing home outside Chicago and four members of the facility’s staff. All of those infected have been isolated, officials said. The location of the facility wasn’t disclosed.
Coronavirus infections across the country reached approximately 5,200, and the death toll climbed to at least 97, with more than half of the dead from Washington state. Worldwide, more than 7,300 have died.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
CONFUSION ABOUT VOTING ISSUES
Chicago officials had warned that they expected to be short on election judges to staff polling places. They also had to scramble to replace more than 200 sites that declined to host voters during the COVID-19 pandemic, including nursing homes and senior facilities that wanted to minimize the threat to their older residents, who are particularly at risk from the disease.
Jim Allen, a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, said Tuesday morning that the board asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week to cancel in-person voting and expand other options, including mail-in ballots, but the governor refused.
"We were urging the postponement of the election, the abandonment of the polling place model of voting and a conversion to vote by mail for the safety of the voting public," Allen said.
Pritzker responded heatedly during a daily briefing on the state's coronavirus cases.
He said state law
does not give a governor the authority to make the sweeping changes that Chicago election officials wanted.
"I will not use this moment, this moment, to supersede my constitutional authority," Pritzker said. “There are people out there who want to say, 'Its a crisis, bend the rules and overstep your authority.' Let me tell you this: It is exactly in times like these when the constitutional boundaries of our democracy should be respected above all else. And if people want to criticize me for that, well go ahead, I’ll wear it like a badge of honor.”
Staffers for Pritzker fired back earlier, saying the Chicago board was concerned about shortages of election judges but refused numerous offers of help.
"This is a lie," Pritzker's chief of staff, Anne Caprara, wrote on Twitter. “And frankly, given what we are dealing with in this moment, I’m disgusted that Jim Allen would lie like this. We offered them the national guard, young volunteers and assistance with keeping polling places clean.”
MORE TESTING GUIDELINES
As commercial- and hospital-based testing for the new coronavirus becomes more available, state guidance for doctors treating suspected patients has widely expanded the pool of who can be tested. New guidelines allow for testing people who live in nursing homes or other “congregate living” facilities, patients deemed to be “public health concerns” after being evaluated by medical professionals, hospitalized patients with unexplained respiratory problems, and people at higher risk of complications for whom a rapid diagnosis would benefit their treatment.
The newest guidelines for health care providers were released Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Early testing targeted those people most at risk, and it remains true that not everyone who wants a test can get one. Early on, a health care provider could seek a state laboratory test for people who were symptomatic, had contact with a known patient and if other illnesses had been ruled out.
After officials found their first case of “community spread,” meaning they confirmed a coronavirus case but couldn’t find a link to a previous patient, the guidance changed again, dropping the contact-with-prior-patient requirement but limiting tests to those who were severely ill.
ALSO DEVELOPING TUESDAY
