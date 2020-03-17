NORMAL — Businesses big and small will need help to recover from the economic hardship created by the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and state Rep. Dan Brady said Tuesday.

Brady, a Bloomington Republican, said he talked with Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday morning and the governor’s office is looking into possibly delaying Friday’s due date for businesses pay state sales taxes — a so-called “tax holiday.”

That was among actions business owners have requested in phone calls to Brady’s office and at a meeting of bar and restaurant owners Monday attended by Brady.

Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, is confident a bipartisan economic package passed by the House will soon gain approval from the Senate. Because Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been working closely on the measure, Davis said he expects it to get President Donald Trump’s signature once it is passed by both the Senate and House.

Among provisions in the bill are money for COVID-19 testing; emergency nutritional assistance for senior citizens, women, children and low-income families; a tax credit to reimburse employers for providing 14 days of paid leave; and money for the Internal Revenue Service to administer tax credits.

“Government stimulus packages sometimes overlook small businesses. We’re going to work to make sure they aren’t forgotten,” said Davis. “We need to ensure we’re not going to leave them behind.”

Large industries, including the airline industry, will need help, too, said Davis.

He observed a “tremendous drop” in the number of people at the airport in Washington, D.C., in one week’s time. His flight back to Chicago had fewer than a quarter of the passengers it would usually have, he said.

The U.S. Department of Labor is providing greater flexibility for obtaining unemployment benefits and the state is taking steps to expedite jobless benefits, said Brady and Davis.

Brady noted that the coronavirus outbreak is taking its toll on higher education and communities, such as Normal, that rely on students as customers and employees.

Illinois State University announced Tuesday that it is closing its residence halls and moving to online and other alternative methods of course delivery through the rest of the semester.

Davis said, “We have to make sure the businesses are still here that rely on students."

Brady said sharing an office with Davis has been “extremely helpful” during this crisis because they are able to give answers to both state and federal questions.

He said there has been good cooperation between federal and state officials and among Republicans and Democrats. He is eager for the General Assembly to get back to work.

“That’s what the people are looking for: stability, security and confidence in their leadership,” said Brady. “We don’t need finger-pointing; we need decisive action.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

