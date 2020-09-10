Lawyer who has sued Pritzker now representing Cadillac Jacks

Instead, assistant city attorney George Boyle said DeVore contacted the city on behalf of William Bentley, the owner of Cadillac Jacks.

“Mr. DeVore requested on behalf of the licensee, that we have a short continuance in order that he might look at the complaints and citations that have been filed, discuss it with his client, and advise him accordingly,” Boyle said.

Boyle said the city had no objection, but insisted the hearing be held within the next two weeks.

“Mr. DeVore and I spoke briefly and there will be settlement negotiations ongoing,” Boyle added.

On Tuesday, Renner said that police performed an estimated 50 checks with various establishments over the holiday weekend and three establishments were issued noncompliance notices, with most adhering to the rules once given notice. However, Cadillac Jacks was singled out as being noncompliant with mandated Illinois Department of Public Health emergency rules.

“I am inclined to accept Mr. Boyle’s recommendation for a continuance in this matter,” Renner said Thursday.