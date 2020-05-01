You are the owner of this article.
Libertarian Party draws top ballot slot for McLean County November election
BLOOMINGTON — Libertarians will have the first spot on McLean County ballots for the November general election.

A lottery to determine the ballot order of political parties was held Friday morning at the Government Center, with Libertarian Party being drawn first; the Democratic Party, second; and the Republican Party, third.

The party ranking will be for county candidates on the ballot, said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.

Long-time election judge Robert LaPorte drew the names of the three parties one at time out of an American flag hat. 

The lottery, however, was like no other because of social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only 10 people were allowed in the room, six feet apart, and with face masks. For people who preferred not attend in person, a live video feed was available with the help of McLean County Information Technologies Director Craig Nelson.

McLean County Democratic Party Treasurer Matt Watchinski was the only local party official present for the lottery. Along with Michael, LaPorte, Nelson, two members of Michael's staff and a Pantagraph reporter also attended.

"Humans adapt ... and I think in McLean County it's been very evident, no matter what party affiliation or religious group or whatever, everyone has really pulled together to make things work," said Michael after the lottery was completed,

"That's what we're going to do with elections as well," she added. "I'm not sure what the future holds with the college campuses that we work with, but we will work together to get us through to November the best way can. Of course, we're encouraging vote by mail and getting the word out."

