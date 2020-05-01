Libertarian Party draws top ballot slot for McLean County November election

During a lottery Friday to determine the order of placement of political parties on the McLean County November general election ballot, long-time election judge Robert LaPorte draws the Libertarian name for the top slot.
Maria Nagle
Longtime election judge Robert LaPorte, left, and McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, right, conclude a lottery Friday to determine the order of political parties on McLean County November general election ballots.
BLOOMINGTON — Libertarianswill have the first spot on McLean County ballots for the November general election.
A lottery to determine the ballot order of political parties was held Friday morning at the Government Center, with Libertarian Party being drawn first; the Democratic Party, second; and the Republican Party, third.
The party ranking will be for county candidates on the ballot, said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.
Only 10 people were allowed in the room, six feet apart, and with face masks. For people who preferred not attend in person, a live video feed was available with the help of McLean County Information Technologies Director Craig Nelson.
McLean County Democratic Party Treasurer Matt Watchinski was the only local party official present for the lottery. Along with Michael, LaPorte, Nelson, two members of Michael's staff and a Pantagraph reporter also attended.
