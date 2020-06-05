You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Fire Chief apologizes for Facebook memes
Lincoln Fire Chief apologizes for Facebook memes

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The Lincoln fire chief says there was never any ill intent with some memes he shared on social media and has apologized.

On his personal Facebook page on Tuesday, Bob Dunovsky shared a meme suggesting President Donald Trump's supporters would shoot looters.

On Thursday, he issued a written apology addressed to Mayor Seth Goodman, city council members and the citizens of Lincoln.

“Today in the world of social media, what one may find cute, amusing or even funny, can conversely be found offensive or hurtful by others,” he wrote. “I’m sorry and I apologize for the nature of said posts.”

“I have been in the fire service for near 38 years and regret that my professionalism has come into question over these ‘memes.’ Anybody that knows me can convey to you that I’ve dedicated my entire life to protecting and serving the public.”

On Friday, he told The Pantagraph the last few days have been “absolutely stressful.”

“You look through Facebook and you see something and you just repost and you do it with haste and you don’t do it with much thought, and that was just the case here,” he said. “I feel terrible that one of my Facebook posts caused such an uproar. I am embarrassed for causing the city despair and also my family, my church and the fire service in general.”

Several people took to social media to voice their concerns. Several people also used the platform to show support for Dunovsky, who was appointed chief in February 2019. He replaced longtime Chief Mark Miller.

“I have had lots of people call and tell me that they feel like I did nothing wrong,” Dunovsky said, “but I wanted to make the apology for those that wanted an explanation.”

Goodman said he has accepted Dunovsky’s apology.

“I’m a firm believer that everyone deserves a second chance as well as an opportunity to earn respect,” he said. “Chief Dunovsky has worked tirelessly for years for the city and its residents and has owned up and apologized for his mistake.”

Dunovsky started with the Lincoln Fire Department in 1995 and said he will never again post a controversial status.

“I will only use it to post pictures of my family, the projects I work on at home, maybe some food things, but I guarantee there will be nothing related to controversial issues that will get me in trouble at work,” he said. “I have not commented or done anything on it since and it could be a year or more before anyone even notices that I am back on it.”

060620-blm-loc-1bobdunovsky

Dunovsky

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

