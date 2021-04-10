Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

We're back! Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry break down coverage of local elections across Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois news rooms.
There were exciting elections all around this week, including a historical win in Bloomington, a hot rematch in Normal, and a four-way mayoral race in Mattoon.
To read more on any of the stories mentioned in Long Story Short, visit The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short:
Mboka Mwilambwe makes history as Bloomington's first Black mayor.
Bloomington City Council elects two incumbents and three newcomers.
Chris Koos wins fifth term as Normal's mayor over challenger Marc Tiritilli in exciting rematch.
Decatur elects two city council incumbents and one newcomer.
Rick Hall comes out on top as Mattoon's next mayor in four-way race.
Two incumbents and two newcomers elected out of 12 candidates to serve on Mattoon City Council.
