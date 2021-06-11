Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

Today is a special day as Illinois enters Phase 5 of the state's Restore Illinois reopening plan, lifting occupancy and social distancing guidelines. Instead of our regularly scheduled news coverage, reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry detail what changes people can expect from businesses, festivals, health care, education, and, of course, sports.

Music by Podington Bear.

