Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Good afternoon everyone! We have a full episode packed with the latest Central Illinois news. In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry break down local coverage and reactions to the Derek Chauvin murder trial and verdict.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's episode of 'Long Story Short'

Competing clean energy proposals emerge in Springfield.

Bloomington may owe Normal up to $600,000 in unremitted sewer charges.