Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Cicada Collection

A collection of cicadas and more insects at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon are shown.

 ATHENA PAJER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

In this week's episode reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about the "song of summer" and everyone's favorite topic: cicadas and how many insects Central Illinois residents can expect to see emerging from the ground this year.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com, and pantagraph.com

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories Mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

Audio captures Bloomington council talking public relations strategy in Metro Zone termination.

Nord wants Normal ethics policy; discord continues on council during special meeting.

Mattoon City Council approves $6.7 million north-side sewer line project.

Prtizker says energy deal very close, but won’t budge on climate goals.

Central Illinois woman battles rare disease.

 Decatur school board names Bobbi Williams interim superintendent.

Passionate crowd speaks out at Bloomington District 87 meeting.

Unit 5 crowd speaks on masks, sex and race education.

Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn receives invite to NBA G League Elite Camp.

Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu to participate in NBA Draft Combine.

Howard Buffett suspends campaign for Macon County sheriff.

Central Illinois to avoid Cicada Brood X this year, more to come next year.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

