Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

In this week's episode reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about the "song of summer" and everyone's favorite topic: cicadas and how many insects Central Illinois residents can expect to see emerging from the ground this year.

Nord wants Normal ethics policy; discord continues on council during special meeting.

Mattoon City Council approves $6.7 million north-side sewer line project.

Central Illinois woman battles rare disease.

Passionate crowd speaks out at Bloomington District 87 meeting.

Unit 5 crowd speaks on masks, sex and race education.

Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn receives invite to NBA G League Elite Camp.

Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu to participate in NBA Draft Combine.

Howard Buffett suspends campaign for Macon County sheriff.

Central Illinois to avoid Cicada Brood X this year, more to come next year.

