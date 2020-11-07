 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen now: Central Illinois election coverage recap
0 comments

Listen now: Central Illinois election coverage recap

{{featured_button_text}}
Maddie and Stephen Hopkins

Maddie Hopkins, 16, and Stephen Hopkins served as election judges on Election Day at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Maddie Hopkins said she wanted to work alongside her grandfather, Stephen, who has 17 years under his belt as an election judge. 

 Analisa Trofimuk

This week on Long Story Short, reporters Sierra Henry and Analisa Trofimuk recap election coverage in Bloomington, Decatur and Mattoon. 

Subscribe to Long Story Short for free on iTunes and Spotify.

Music by Podington Bear

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News