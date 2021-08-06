Listen now: Delta mitigations, peregrine falcons and more featured in 'Long Story Short'

Good evening everyone! Welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
In this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer breakdown Gov. J.B. Pritzker's new COVID-19 mitigation mandates.
Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced three-pronged mitigation approach to combat the Delta variant in Illinois.
Lawyer for fired Bloomington Ice Center assistant manager denies sexual harassment claim.
Global supply chain issues disrupt Bloomington-Normal businesses.
Illinois Raptor Center saves peregrine falcon chicks.
Eastern Illinois adds beach volleyball as a sport to begin spring 2022.
Decatur man suspected in two shootings was arrested.
Charleston High School seniors make their mark before their last first day of school.
