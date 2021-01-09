{{featured_button_text}}
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. One person has been shot as the protesters stormed the building and violently clashed with police. (Jan. 6)

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry give updates on fallout surrounding rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

