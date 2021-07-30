Listen now: New mask guidance, Olympics and more featured in 'Long Story Short'

Welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
In this week's episode, reporters Tim Eggert and Sierra Henry breakdown updated CDC mask guidance while touching on updated local protocols.
Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com, and pantagraph.com where you can check out subscription information and consider supporting #localjournalism.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':
Masks again? Central Illinois reacts to new CDC rules.
Rivian making moves Missouri would be ‘competitive location’ for Rivian plant.
Planned Mattoon factory to play unique role for North America Lighting; North America Lighting to open factory in Mattoon warehouse.
Jenn Carrillo vacancy Bloomington accepting applications to fill Carrillo vacancy.
Adam Kinzinger charts path from Illinois to new political battlefield.
Missouri is a COVID-19 hotspot. It’s spilling into Illinois.
How wildfire smoke is causing Illinois air quality issues.
Macon County Schools struggling to find teachers, bus drivers, other staff; Central Illinois face bus driver shortage.
Millikin University to host COVID vaccine clinics in August.
Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu will be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, where will he land?
1996 youth player from Kentucky returns to Mattoon ballfield as coach.
One dead after crash on Interstate 55 near Atlanta.
Fallen officer’s widow brings message of respect and support of police to Decatur.
Radio Silence: McLean County police scanner silence balances officer safety with public access.
Decatur-basedcommunity radio station ready to grow.
Here for history: Go inside the restored McLean County Museum of History
Lee Enterprises' reporters give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.