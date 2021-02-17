Live in Bloomington Ward 7? Here's everything you need to know about the Feb. 23 primary

BLOOMINGTON — Five candidates are vying for the Bloomington City Council Ward 7 seat, but only two will make it to the April 6 consolidated election after voters cast their ballots in the Feb. 23 primary election.
The candidates include Ward 7 Alderwoman Mollie Ward, Kelby Cumpston, June Peterson-Middlebrooks, Daniel Freburg and Coretta Jackson.
Ward 7 covers an area north of Washington Street, stretching west of the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University to the Interstate 74/Illinois 9 interchange.
It is home to voting precincts 4, 5, 7 and 41, and hosts just over 4,000 registered voters.
The two candidates with the most votes will appear on the April 6 ballot, alongside candidates running for the Wards 1, 3, 5 and 9 seats.
City Council members are elected by the residents who live in the ward they represent.
If you live in Ward 7, here are answers to some of your questions about the Feb. 23 primary:
Who can vote in the primary election?
The Feb. 23 primary is only open to residents of Ward 7, which includes voting precincts 4, 5, 7 and 41. You can find your voting precinct by entering your address at tinyurl.com/3376pkxx.
Am I registered to vote?
Voter registration can be checked online at ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx.
If not, can I still register and vote in the primary election?
Yes. The regular registration period ended 28 days before the primary election, but those who want to vote can utilize same-day voter registration, which allows residents to register and vote on the same day.
This option is available at the Bloomington Board of Elections Commissioners office, Room 403 in the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., and at polling places on Election Day.
Those who want to register to vote must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the precinct for at least 30 days. A 17-year-old can vote in the primary if they will be 18 by the general election. They must also bring two forms of identification.
How do I get a mail-in ballot?
Registered Ward 7 voters can request a mail-in ballot at becvote.org/wordpress/voters/votebymail/. The ballot must be postmarked by Feb. 23 or returned to a polling place on Election Day.
Where and when can I vote early?
Ward 7 voters can vote early in the primary election at the Bloomington Board of Elections Commissioners office Wednesday through Friday, and again on Monday, Feb. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where's my polling place?
Voters who belong to precincts 4 and 41 vote at the Hansen Student Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 E. Beecher St. Voters who belong to precincts 5 and 7 vote at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St.
Polls will be open Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
