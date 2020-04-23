Local impact: The governor's extended order gets mixed reaction in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty additional days of sheltering in place will have a "incredibly detrimental" impact on the economy, McLean County economic leaders said Thursday.
But government and health leaders also looked on the bright side: some businesses can open (with restrictions) and some medical procedures can be rescheduled.
“The disruption of an additional 30 days of a stay-at-home order to our business community will be detrimental, incredibly detrimental,” said Charlie Moore, president and CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extension to the stay-at-home order will keep Illinoisans home through May 30 to slow the outbreak of COVID-19.
“The longer the shelter-in-place is extended, the larger the impact’s going to be on our economy. However, because our economy is reliant on consumer confidence, this short-term impact pales in comparison to a scenario where COVID continues to spread,” said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council. “We don’t want to be in a scenario in the future where we wish we would have taken more precautions to keep everybody safe.”
Said McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre: "I'm sure that the governor was well-informed and based his decision on many contributing factors. The County of McLean EMA (Emergency Management Agency)-run emergency operations center and the health department and all those involved are prepared to continue to provide the necessary services for the safety of all our citizens."
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner believes the governor is acting in the best interest of public safety.
"He's not doing this on a whim. He's doing it because there is clear evidence that suggests it is necessary," Renner said. "Nobody likes this. It's a drain, obviously, on our economy, but it sounds like something that is absolutely necessary."
For Bloomington, a $2 million deficit in the city's general fund is anticipated for every month the statewide order remains in place, city staff told the City Council earlier this week.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos wasn't surprised at the order's extension. "... (The governor) did give an indication that there might be a rolling step of easings within the next month, but he certainly wasn’t willing to commit to that. Overall, I think we know that we’re not out of the woods on this yet, and to be patient and cautious are important going forward.”
He said town staff are reviewing the impact on finances.
“Obviously, we are going to see some reduction in revenues and we are going to have to adjust accordingly," Koos said. "Once staff is finished with some of these studies, we will convene a work session for the town and have a council discussion about that.”
Moore said the chamber has worked with some local businesses that have changed the way they operate and some that have closed temporarily; some are receiving financial support through grants, loans or government programs, and some working without assistance. The Chamber is acting as a resource, focusing on outreach, education and digital programming.
“A re-open plan of suggestions has been shared with the governor and his staff. I believe we can safely re-open some businesses and some outdoor activities,” said state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington.
"There is no question that we are feeling strained, as are many cities," Renner added. "But we are nowhere near being in as a precarious position as many other cities. We are in pretty strong shape financially, but the longer this crisis goes on, the more difficult our situation will be."
Part of Pritzker's modified stay-at-home order includes reopening state parks in stages and permitting golf under safety guidelines. Koos said Normal likely will open its public golf course, Ironwood Golf Course. Some retail businesses can reopen to fill telephone and online orders, offering curbside pick-up or delivery.
As part of the modified order, masks or face-coverings will be required for anyone age 2 and up who can "medically tolerate" them," Pritzker said. The coverings should be worn in public places where people can't maintain a six-foot social distance, including all indoor public spaces.
The governor's order included a statement that the Illinois Department of Public Health will issue guidance to surgery centers and hospitals allowing for certain elective surgeries to resume May 1. Facilities will need to meet specific criteria.
"OSF HealthCare appreciates the governor's remarks as we look to reopen services," the health care system said in a statement. "OSF is having planning discussions about its post-pandemic recovery plan and will ensure those processes are activated at the appropriate time."
Advocate Aurora Health Regional Public Affairs Coordinator Lynn Hutley said existing restrictions on elective surgeries/procedures and non-urgent ambulatory visits will continue through May 1, with weekly reassessments.
Koos hopes the governor's modified order may allow some workers to return to their retail jobs.
“What that means is going to be different for every business. For some businesses it is going to be an opportunity to do some work on their store, work on some techniques to sell product remotely and come up with systems to do that,” added Koos, who owns Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running, a specialty store in Normal. “I think we all have to be creative in how we run our businesses during this undertaking. I know I am doing that with my businesses right now.”
Added Renner: "But the most important thing is public safety and that is what we have to keep in mind. I really long for the times where you just could go into restaurants, into public places and not have to worry about this."
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.