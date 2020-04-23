Local impact: The governor's extended order gets mixed reaction in McLean County

Normal Mayor Chris Koos wasn't surprised at the order's extension. "... (The governor) did give an indication that there might be a rolling step of easings within the next month, but he certainly wasn’t willing to commit to that. Overall, I think we know that we’re not out of the woods on this yet, and to be patient and cautious are important going forward.”

He said town staff are reviewing the impact on finances.

“Obviously, we are going to see some reduction in revenues and we are going to have to adjust accordingly," Koos said. "Once staff is finished with some of these studies, we will convene a work session for the town and have a council discussion about that.”

Moore said the chamber has worked with some local businesses that have changed the way they operate and some that have closed temporarily; some are receiving financial support through grants, loans or government programs, and some working without assistance. The Chamber is acting as a resource, focusing on outreach, education and digital programming.