Local police chiefs meet with NAACP in virtual meeting

Donath explained that the department receives calls about someone who “looks suspicious” and they want them checked out.

“We will ask what makes them look suspicious and they will say that they are wearing a hoodie,” he continued. “We ask ‘What is suspicious about that?’ But we are expected to respond, so we make contact with that person and determine that there is nothing going on. But what does that do? The person we contact thinks the police are harassing them when really, if we were just driving down the street, we wouldn’t stop and talk to that person. But because someone is calling, it creates that contact in that situation we would otherwise not be involved in.”

Donath said the department policy will change.

“If we can clearly identify that there is nothing suspicious, we are not making contact with that person because it makes us look bad and makes that person feel like they are being harassed or picked on,” he said. “If there is nothing the caller can identify as being suspicious, we are going to take much more of a hands-off approach on that so people cannot use us as a tool for their own issues they may have.”