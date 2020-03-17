Londrigan wins 13th Congressional District Democratic primary to face Davis

Her focus in this year’s election is on health care and stopping tax cuts for corporations and wealthy people. Londrigan’s team previously told the Herald & Review that her top priorities include affordable health care; strengthening Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security; and working to “create good paying, union jobs through investments in safer, cleaner and new infrastructure and fight for increased funding for programs that help our farmers combat the effects of climate change like the recent flooding which hit Central Illinois.”

“I am in this race to make sure people have access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Stefanie Smith said her team would release a statement at a later time. Davis' team did not respond to requests for comment.

The 13th District encompasses 14 counties, stretching from Bloomington to Champaign to Decatur to the Mississippi River. Boundaries have changed many times but it has been held by a GOP member since 1895.

“My mission is to flip this seat and represent people across the 13th district,” Londrigan said.