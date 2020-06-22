Long-delayed Hamilton Road extension on Bloomington council agenda

BLOOMINGTON — With infusion of state and federal money, city officials are hoping to move forward with the long-delayed extension of Hamilton Road between Bunn Street and Commerce Parkway.
The City Council, when it meets online at 6 p.m. Monday, will consider approving a resolution to acquire $500,000 in land for right-of-way easements for the Hamilton Road extension through a state highway and local agreement that calls for federal participation.
If approved, the federal money would be used to reimburse the city for $400,000, or 80% of the cost.
Land acquisition, which includes right-of-way easements, "is the next step in this process on the way to getting this thing built," said Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe.
"Now that the plans are getting closer to getting done, we know exactly what we need for that right-of-way and we can contact the landowners and start negotiations on that," said Kothe.
The project, to close the gap in the four-lane, east-west arterial route on the city's south end, has been underway since the 1990s. It has been delayed multiple times because of a lack of funding and the complexities and cost associated with crossing an active railroad line.
The city is applying for $5.425 million in federal funds for the connection through a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program, Kothe said. If awarded, the city would match the grant with $2.325 million in local funds to cover the $7.75 million project cost.
Fox Creek Road Bridge
Another remaining segment of the east-west route, Fox Creed Road, from Danbury Drive to Beich Road, includes $7.4 million in safety improvements to the road, bridge and pedestrian walkways.
The council will consider approving $175,000 to supplement the professional services contract with Alfred Benesch & Co. Union Pacific Railroad Co. had objected to the bridge's original design, causing "extensive delays" that required additional administrative services and made the supplement necessary, according to a city staff memo.
"We went round and round with that between the railroad and the ICC (Interstate Commerce Commission)," said Kothe. "We did have to modify our design slightly to accommodate some safety standards. All of the extra work that had to go into that is part of the extra cost."
Locust/Colton Combined Sewer Overflow
The city is applying for $4.5 million through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Grant program, and the City Council will consider approving a local match of $170,000 for phase two of the Locust/Colton Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Elimination Project. The total phase two cost is estimated at $4.67 million.
The sewer outlets at Locust and Colton streets operate under a permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The permit includes a schedule for eliminating combined sewer overflow by separating the storm water and sanitary systems by 2030.
Public works staff has developed a plan to construct sewer projects in six more phases over the next 10 years, "which will allow those outlets to be permanently closed, thereby eliminating sanitary overflow from being discharged into Sugar Creek during rain events," a staff memo said.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Ratifying a labor contract for about 35 members of the Machinist Lodge 1000, which is the last union representing city employees to agree to provisions that limit pension spikes by eliminating the way sick leave buyback is paid.
The city ended the benefit after April 30 for classified (non-union) employees and in labor contracts negotiated with several other groups of employees represented by unions.
After April 30, employees will still be paid for unused sick leave and vacation days after they retire, but it is not part of their pension calculations.
• Amending the city's emergency declaration ordinance due to the COVID-19 pandemic to extend the moratorium on interest, fines and penalties owed to the city until 90 days after the region begins Phase 4 of the state's Restore Illinois Plan, which is expected to be on June 26.
Originally, the moratorium — that applies to city utility payments, food and beverage taxes (although timely tax return filings are still required), parking tickets and city ordinance violations — was to be in place until 30 days after the conclusion of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's disaster proclamation.
"If the change to 90 days is approved, it could end the moratorium sooner than previously proposed since we don't know when the gubernatorial disaster proclamation will conclude ... that could be much later than the 90 days post Phase 4," said Nora Dukowitz, city communication manager.
PHOTOS: Bloomington streets are up for resurfacing this year
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.