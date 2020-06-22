Long-delayed Hamilton Road extension on Bloomington council agenda

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — With infusion of state and federal money, city officials are hoping to move forward with the long-delayed extension of Hamilton Road between Bunn Street and Commerce Parkway.

The City Council, when it meets online at 6 p.m. Monday, will consider approving a resolution to acquire $500,000 in land for right-of-way easements for the Hamilton Road extension through a state highway and local agreement that calls for federal participation.

If approved, the federal money would be used to reimburse the city for $400,000, or 80% of the cost.

Land acquisition, which includes right-of-way easements, "is the next step in this process on the way to getting this thing built," said Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe.

"Now that the plans are getting closer to getting done, we know exactly what we need for that right-of-way and we can contact the landowners and start negotiations on that," said Kothe.