Looking to buy a house? Normal sponsors a program for first-time home buyers

NORMAL — First time home buyers could receive a federal tax credit through a new program sponsored by the town of Normal.
Normal City Council on March 2 approved sponsoring a mortgage credit certificate program through Monarch Mortgage Management. A mortgage credit certificate provides a federal tax credit of up to $2,000 per year for the life of the mortgage through participating lenders.
“It helps low- to moderate-income families purchase homes, achieve home ownership," said Monarch Mortgage Management managing director David Rasch. "It makes the cost of home ownership more moderate.”
The federally authorized programs offer an alternative to tax-exempt housing bonds and reduce the effective interest rate cost for qualified home buyers, Rasch said.
Eligibility varies from county to county, and there is a home purchase limit of $283,348.
The town is not at risk as sponsoring community and will not incur any additional expenditures, said City Manager Pam Reece.
“We’re just picking up where another community left off," she said, explaining Aurora dropped its sponsorship because of lack of interest. "Had it not been Normal, it would've been some other Central Illinois community” as sponsor.
In McLean County, Rasch said a couple or individual could qualify with a combined income of $88,300 or less. A household of three or more would need a combined income of $101,545 or less.
You have free articles remaining.
More than $27.7 million in mortgage credit certificates were generated in McLean County over the past five years, said Rasch.
Although Normal is the sponsor city, other cities can participate by ceding their bonding authority for private activity bonds, which are industrial revenue bonds used to build factories or for purchasing equipment and machinery.
Private activity bonds are granted to home-ruled units such as Normal and Bloomington by the state, based on population multiplied by $125, Rasch said.
Residents in cities that do not cede bond capacity can benefit through participating lenders, said Rasch.
At this time, Normal has not ceded its private activity bond capacity, but it could be an option discussed by city council, said Reece.
“We’re very early in the process, we’re just getting it structured," Rasch said. "If people are interested, we’re happy to answer questions.”
People who are interested in the program can call Monarch Mortgage Management at 312-664-5656.
Sponsoring the program could be the first step in addressing affordable housing issues in McLean County and across the state, said Normal Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings.
Sponsoring a program such as the tax credit program just makes sense, Cummings said. Now she is looking for a broader discussion regarding affordable housing for all.
“It was already shared that McLean County, out of all counties that took advantage of it, had the most people, so it only seemed fair and right for us to sponsor it,” Cummings said. “The town of Normal already has a program where we assist with a down payment, so to have that assistance on top of the tax credit could be very beneficial to a moderate- to low-income family.”
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.