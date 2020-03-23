Looking to buy a house? Normal sponsors a program for first-time home buyers

“We’re just picking up where another community left off," she said, explaining Aurora dropped its sponsorship because of lack of interest. "Had it not been Normal, it would've been some other Central Illinois community” as sponsor.

In McLean County, Rasch said a couple or individual could qualify with a combined income of $88,300 or less. A household of three or more would need a combined income of $101,545 or less.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

More than $27.7 million in mortgage credit certificates were generated in McLean County over the past five years, said Rasch.

Although Normal is the sponsor city, other cities can participate by ceding their bonding authority for private activity bonds, which are industrial revenue bonds used to build factories or for purchasing equipment and machinery.

Private activity bonds are granted to home-ruled units such as Normal and Bloomington by the state, based on population multiplied by $125, Rasch said.

Residents in cities that do not cede bond capacity can benefit through participating lenders, said Rasch.