Love Bloomington history? Here's how you can help identify sites for preservation

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington residents who want to help identify historical sites to be preserved for future generations will have a few more days to provide input.

To assist the city in updating its Community Preservation Plan, first adopted in 2004, residents are being asked to complete, through July 10, a 15-minute virtual workshop online that includes a survey to help identify and designate additional landmarks and historic districts.

"When people think of Bloomington, they think of downtown Bloomington and its historic buildings They think of its ties to Abraham Lincoln. They think of Route 66," said Bloomington City Planner Katie Simpson. "They probably think of some of these historic neighborhoods without realizing that the reason they are the way they are is because of historic preservation.