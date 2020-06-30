Love Bloomington history? Here's how you can help identify sites for preservation

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington residents who want to help identify historical sites to be preserved for future generations will have a few more days to provide input.
To assist the city in updating its Community Preservation Plan, first adopted in 2004, residents are being asked to complete, through July 10, a 15-minute virtual workshop online that includes a survey to help identify and designate additional landmarks and historic districts.
"When people think of Bloomington, they think of downtown Bloomington and its historic buildings They think of its ties to Abraham Lincoln. They think of Route 66," said Bloomington City Planner Katie Simpson. "They probably think of some of these historic neighborhoods without realizing that the reason they are the way they are is because of historic preservation.
"When you talk about landscapes and structures you want to share with future generations, we have to start that conversation now," she added. "That way, we can be strategic in making sure that those structures are still standing 50 years from now, if those are the ones the community wants to carry forward."
The city hopes the public feedback also will provide information about places with historical and cultural significance to underrepresented groups and minority communities in Bloomington.
"Maybe there are certain houses that were owned by African-American leaders in the community, and we want to preserve those houses so we can teach people about those in the future," Simpson said.
"It could be a structure that is significant of a movement or historic event that happened or a type of architect common to certain classes of people," said Simpson.
A link to the survey can be found on the project website for the Bloomington Community Preservation Plan at www.bloomingtonilpreservationplan.com. A paper copy of the workshop can also be obtained by calling (309) 434-2226 or sending an email to planning@cityblm.org.
In addition to identifying potential preservation planning initiatives that will guide future preservation efforts in the community, the workshop provides background on existing key historic buildings and districts and the benefits of historic preservation.
The city currently has four historic districts— Franklin Square, White Place, East Grove and Central Business (downtown) District — and 15 properties listed individually on the National Register of Historic Places. The city also has six locally designated historic and cultural districts and 37 individual local landmarks.
Last year, the City Council approved payment of $49,810 to have The Lakota Group, a Chicago-based consultant, create a new historic preservation plan that is expected to be completed by December.
To help underwrite preparation of the new preservation plan, the Bloomington Preservation Commission received a $30,000 state grant from the historic preservation Division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The consultant had planned to host public workshops in April, but had to move to an online format because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented public gatherings, said Simpson.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
