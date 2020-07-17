Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton hears from McLean County business owners

BLOOMINGTON — A federal food assistance program couldn’t come soon enough for the Ropp Jersey Farm in Normal.
Owner Ken Ropp said the Farm to Families program announced in April allowed him to triple his staff to 21 — a far different outcome than he expected for his business earlier that month. Business closures meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic cut Ropp’s clientele in half.
“In April, my dad and I were out milking the cows one morning and I said, ‘we cannot keep doing this anymore,’” Ropp said. “That first week the restaurants and wineries were closed, we lost 45% of our business. It was a big change.”
Then U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced later that month the Farmer to Families assistance program, which provided 20 million boxes of fresh produce, meat and dairy products from local agricultural distributes to families across the country.
“That just totally turned us around and we were just so lucky to have been chosen for that program,” Ropp said. He told the story to Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who was touring small businesses in the Bloomington-Normal area Friday. The Chicago Democrat said the farm is a good example for other businesses to follow.
“What I heard today was just a real effort to be innovative. Think about curbside delivery, home delivery but also partnering with other entities to try to get their cheese products out, not just across Illinois, but across the region,” Stratton said. “Things were kind of shaky for a while here and I am really glad they found a way to sort of revive their business and that is a good model for what we need to do.”
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is visiting with various small business owners in Bloomington-Normal to hear how they are handling Phase 4. Ken Ropp, owner of Ropp Jersey Cheese Farm, tells Stratton they lost nearly half of their business by mid-April. @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/RWk31Qqafr— Analisa Trofimuk (@AnalisaTro) July 17, 2020
The goal of the visits was to hear directly from local business owners about their challenges and successes as they entered Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan.
Earlier phases of Pritzker's plan had required "nonessential" businesses to close or to operate with restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus. While many have since been able to reopen, gatherings of more than 50 people remain prohibited until the final phase. The state won't enter that phase until there is a vaccine or a highly effective treatment that is widely available or if there are no new cases for a sustained period.
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, attended the tour stops in the 105th district, which he represents.
Other stops on Stratton's tour were Project Oz, Funks Grove Sirup Shop and Sunnyside Community Garden in Bloomington. The garden, abundant in fruit, herbs and seasonal crops, is a great example of people working together to take care of each other, she said.
“Needless to say during COVID-19 we know that there is just emerging levels of poverty and high need and lots of issues of hunger," Stratton said, "and so in an area where there is a food dessert this was a great opportunity to see how a community garden can come together, work with organizations like the Boys and Girls club, with co-ops and churches, folks who are working with those who are homeless to really try to make sure that nutritious and healthy foods continue to be available to the community."
Stratton chairs the governor’s Rural Affairs Council, which looks at issues relating to food insecurity and how to support local and specialty products. She also started the Cultivating Our Communities campaign, which she said aims to raise consumer awareness of products grown and produced in Illinois.
“I think what I will communicate back to the governor is that yes, the needs are great but there is also community coming together and recognizing that we have to take care of each other and they are doing that in really innovative ways.”
