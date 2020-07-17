Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton hears from McLean County business owners

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, attended the tour stops in the 105th district, which he represents.

Other stops on Stratton's tour were Project Oz, Funks Grove Sirup Shop and Sunnyside Community Garden in Bloomington. The garden, abundant in fruit, herbs and seasonal crops, is a great example of people working together to take care of each other, she said.

“Needless to say during COVID-19 we know that there is just emerging levels of poverty and high need and lots of issues of hunger," Stratton said, "and so in an area where there is a food dessert this was a great opportunity to see how a community garden can come together, work with organizations like the Boys and Girls club, with co-ops and churches, folks who are working with those who are homeless to really try to make sure that nutritious and healthy foods continue to be available to the community."

Stratton chairs the governor’s Rural Affairs Council, which looks at issues relating to food insecurity and how to support local and specialty products. She also started the Cultivating Our Communities campaign, which she said aims to raise consumer awareness of products grown and produced in Illinois.