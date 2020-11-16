Marc Tiritilli files for Normal mayoral race

NORMAL — Marc Tiritilli officially announced Monday his candidacy for Normal's upcoming mayoral race.

Tiritilli, who teaches physics at Illinois Wesleyan University, filed his nominating petition Monday morning for the April 6 election. He will face Mayor Chris Koos, who is in his fourth term.

Koos and Tiritilli faced off in the 2017 mayoral race in which Koos finished with a narrow 11-vote lead over Tiritilli.

In a statement on Monday, Tiritilli said policies will focus on "giving Normal's government better priorities." That includes improving roads, lowering taxes and "smarter growth."

"Normal's locally-imposed sales tax is among the highest in Illinois, yet we still have significant infrastructure needs that are not being addressed," Tiritilli said. "There is enough revenue to reduce debt and focus on town-wide imperatives while still offering relief to the taxpayers. It's a matter of having better priorities."

Monday was the first day for filing nominating petitions. The deadline to file is Nov. 23. The mayor and three council seats are open.