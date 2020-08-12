Mask ordinance? Board of Health wants to work with Bloomington, Normal officials

Under the order, businesses that don't do these things may be found to be out of compliance and will be given a written warning. A second offense can result in having patrons leave the premises. If the business still refuses to comply, the business can receive a class A misdemeanor notice and be subject to a fine ranging from $75 to $2,500.

Tom Anderson, McLean County Health Department environmental health director, said the first part of the order is similar to how the health department has been handling complaints because businesses are given warnings first.

"The process outlined by the governor is exactly what we've been doing to date but we haven't had enforcement power," Anderson said.

Samantha Vazquez, McLean County assistant state's attorney, said it's her understanding that the role of the health department would be to document the violation and then hand the matter over to the state's attorney's office for prosecution.