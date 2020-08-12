Mask ordinance? Board of Health wants to work with Bloomington, Normal officials

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board of Health wants to be sure that county, City of Bloomington and Town of Normal officials speak in harmony when it comes to mask-wearing.
The Board of Health, meeting Wednesday night virtually and at the Government Center, asked board President Carla Pohl to contact city and town officials to encourage them to adopt an ordinance mandating that people wear masks when they are in an enclosed space in public, such as a store, and can't socially distance.
Mask wearing has been encouraged. But the General Assembly's Joint Commission on Administrative Rules on Tuesday approved Gov. J.B. Pritzker's emergency order enforcing mask wearing.
The order requires businesses, schools and daycares to make reasonable efforts to ensure that patrons and employees wear face coverings when they can't maintain six-foot distance. Efforts can include posting signage that face coverings are required, giving verbal warnings to customers to wear masks and offering them masks and asking customers to leave if they refuse.
Under the order, businesses that don't do these things may be found to be out of compliance and will be given a written warning. A second offense can result in having patrons leave the premises. If the business still refuses to comply, the business can receive a class A misdemeanor notice and be subject to a fine ranging from $75 to $2,500.
Tom Anderson, McLean County Health Department environmental health director, said the first part of the order is similar to how the health department has been handling complaints because businesses are given warnings first.
"The process outlined by the governor is exactly what we've been doing to date but we haven't had enforcement power," Anderson said.
Samantha Vazquez, McLean County assistant state's attorney, said it's her understanding that the role of the health department would be to document the violation and then hand the matter over to the state's attorney's office for prosecution.
"It's reinforced daily the importance of wearing a mask to control the (COVID-19) pandemic but we need to be sure that we're in step with the Town of Normal and the City of Bloomington," said Board of Health member Judy Buchanan.
Board member Hannah Eisner explained that a city ordinance would be enforced by the city as an ordinance violation.
"I'm a very strong proponent to ask the cities to do their part of it," Eisner said. But she emphasized "it's a complaint-driven system ... there won't be vigilantes out there."
Later during the meeting, the Board of Health approved contracts to hire 20 to 30 contract tracers, one epidemiologist, one contact tracer supervisor, a resource coordinator and an office support assistant to help to handle the increasing number of case investigations associated with the rise in COVID cases locally.
Contact tracers interview and advise people who have been in close contact with people who have tested positive for COVID to try to control the spread. Six health department nurses have been doing contact tracing, other health department employees have been pitching in but more help is needed, explained health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.
The health department would pay the new employees by using part of a one-year, $2,861,712 grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health, McKnight said.
She hopes to have 10 to 15 of the new contact tracers hired by the end of the month.
In other business, the board:
- Discussed a memorandum of understanding with Illinois State University for the health department to do contact tracing of ISU students who test positive for COVID. The memorandum should be ready for approval at next month's board meeting, McKnight said.
- Learned from Tammy Brooks, health department clinical health services division director, that the department won't be doing public flu shot clinics this year because employees aren't available because they are focused on COVID. But Brooks emphasized that flu shots will be available through doctors' offices and pharmacies and through the health department by appointment.
