 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Masks will return to Bloomington municipal buildings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs House Bill 2621, creating new financing programs and tax incentives to support the creation and preservation of affordable housing in communities across Illinois.

BLOOMINGTON — Face coverings will be required in Bloomington municipal buildings, it was announced Thursday.

Employees will be required to wear masks moving through hallways and to other buildings, City Manager Tim Gleason said, adding “when people are in their own workspaces, they can remove their masks.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the health department, areas of substantial transmission are considered by CDC to be those with 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. Areas of high transmission are considered to be those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News