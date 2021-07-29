Masks will return to Bloomington municipal buildings

BLOOMINGTON — Face coverings will be required in Bloomington municipal buildings, it was announced Thursday.

Employees will be required to wear masks moving through hallways and to other buildings, City Manager Tim Gleason said, adding “when people are in their own workspaces, they can remove their masks.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

According to the health department, areas of substantial transmission are considered by CDC to be those with 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. Areas of high transmission are considered to be those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period.

