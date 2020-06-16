'Massive' roof failure at McLean County Museum of History prompts county action

"It's leaking badly," Koos said. After a heavy rain, in single spots, as much as 14 gallons of water has leaked into the building, causing damage.

"It needs to be addressed immediately. It's been a massive failure," Koos said of the roof leaks.

No museum artifacts have been damaged, Koos said, but one area has been closed off and an office has been relocated. The museum is closed until Sept. 1 because of COVID-19 and while renovation work continues on some restrooms.

"We're appreciative that the county board is taking on the responsibility for a new roof of a building which is widely considered to be a symbol of our entire county," Koos said.

The history museum building, 200 N. Main St., is the former county courthouse, built in 1903-04. The building is owned by the McLean County Public Building Commission, which leases it to the county, which in turn leases it to the county historical society, McIntyre said.

Koos said the roof is more than 30 years old. Repairs have been made by county maintenance staff. Even so, a review by Scharnett found that water has leaked through the roof and insulation, clay tile and mortar down into the building structure and ceilings. The drainage system also need improvement.