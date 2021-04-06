Mathy, Montney, Becker, Ward, Crumpler on track to Bloomington council wins

BLOOMINGTON — Two incumbents and three newcomers were on track Tuesday night to hold seats on the Bloomington City Council, according to unofficial consolidated election results.
In Ward 3, Sheila Montney was leading People First Coalition candidate Willie Holton Halbert with 1,260 votes to 593 votes.
Reached by phone Tuesday night, Montney said Halbert hadn't conceded the race yet, but she attributed her prospective victory to "all the kind volunteers and supporters" in her ward.
She added she intends to keep "serving to the best of my ability the residents of my ward and the community" during her first term on the council.
In Ward 5, Nick Becker was leading PFC candidate Patrick Lawler with 723 votes to 523 votes.
Becker in an interview Tuesday evening said Lawler had not yet conceded to him, but that he was "feeling confident at this point," adding that his pending victory was attributable to "hard work from great people getting the word out."
Asked what he expected to accomplish in his first term, Becker said he plans to "stick to what the people of the ward have asked for, which is better infrastructure, public safety, generating economic development and creating jobs."
In Ward 7, incumbent Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward was leading PFC candidate Kelby Cumpston with 420 votes to 263 votes.
Ward on Tuesday night said Cumpston had not conceded the race, and that it's "hard to attribute" whether her incumbency contributed to her projected win.
She added there's "a lot of work still to do," but she intends to address local gun violence and infrastructure issues, both of which she said are "high priorities" that "need a real comprehensive approach."
In Ward 9, Tom Crumpler had earned 951 votes over former-Ald. Jim Fruin's 932 votes.
Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy ran unopposed, receiving 821 votes and securing his second full term on the council.
As of Tuesday morning there were still around 200 mail-in ballots to be returned, Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Tim Mitchell said.
The new council members, who will be swore-in May 1, will be tasked with working with Mboka Mwilambwe, who was leading in the Bloomington mayor's race, according to unofficial results.
