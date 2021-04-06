Mathy, Montney, Becker, Ward, Crumpler on track to Bloomington council wins

BLOOMINGTON — Two incumbents and three newcomers were on track Tuesday night to hold seats on the Bloomington City Council, according to unofficial consolidated election results.

In Ward 3, Sheila Montney was leading People First Coalition candidate Willie Holton Halbert with 1,260 votes to 593 votes.

Reached by phone Tuesday night, Montney said Halbert hadn't conceded the race yet, but she attributed her prospective victory to "all the kind volunteers and supporters" in her ward.

She added she intends to keep "serving to the best of my ability the residents of my ward and the community" during her first term on the council.

In Ward 5, Nick Becker was leading PFC candidate Patrick Lawler with 723 votes to 523 votes.

Becker in an interview Tuesday evening said Lawler had not yet conceded to him, but that he was "feeling confident at this point," adding that his pending victory was attributable to "hard work from great people getting the word out."