Mattoon City Council member Sandra Graven appointed as acting mayor

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council voted during a special meeting Tuesday evening to appoint council member Sandra Graven to serve as acting mayor following the death of Mayor Tim Gover on Dec. 3
Graven, who serves as commissioner of streets and public improvements on the council, will handle the responsibilities of mayor until a new mayor is chosen in the April 6 election and then sworn in for this position.
Council members Rick Hall and Preston Owen are running for mayor in a race that also includes challengers Randolf “Randy” Hausle and Alex L. Walker. Gover, 82, had served as mayor for 10 years.
Graven and fellow council member Dave Cox are running for re-election in a race with challengers James "Jim" Closson, George "Butch" Gullion, Zachary Haifley, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, David Phipps, Steve Ratliff, Rob Scheffer, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White.